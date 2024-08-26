Artist is getting ridiculed but you love (at least) one of their songs

We all know that some bands/artists are more prone to getting ridiculed than others. Coldplay is one of those. I'm not a fan of Coldplay in particular, nor do I get the ridicule. But it still stands that they've made one of my favorite songs.



It's one of my favorite music videos, too. Top 10 all time.



So, basically: Do you have an example yourself? A band that is oftentimes portrayed as annoying, even a joke - but you like at least one of their songs? Maybe you even like them in general?



