article LITERALLY tries to persuade white men to become cucks: "its a fetish for intellectuals."

Based on this forum, you could replace "intellectuals" with MMA fans and the alt-right.
 
"Imagine looking at the guy who's about to go to bed with your wife. Imagine hearing the man crying out in bed with your wife," says Paul, who pleasures himself "like a madman" during these encounters. "The high point of cuckolding is when your wife says she wants the other guy all the time and never wants you. Sally's body makes it very clear that this is true. It hurts me worse to know this, so it's better to know." Worst/best of all is watching Sally bond with the other man not only physically but emotionally—when, as Paul puts it, she's "masturbating him with her mind."
Maybe rolling in feces will be the next big thing.

"Study links rolling in feces with decreased xenophobia"
 
I guess i can agree to an extent that if their are men out there who want to be tied up and abused physically, it stands to reason that their are those that wish to be abused emotionally.

Ill never understand it, as much as i dont get bestiality, :eek::eek::eek::eek:philia or any other sick-twisted fetish out there.

I think i read an article awhile back that talked about how those that are addicted to porn slowly devolve into more sick twisted fetishes as time goes on and they get desensatized to their current porn fetish.

I wonder if this same exploratory fetish discovery also hradually de evolves into this kind of abuse?

Regardless...not for me
 
I was raised in a Jewish household, but had scant religious training or exposure: no bat mitzvah, no Hebrew lessons, sparse synagogue visits. Mainly, what I knew about Jews was what we were not. We were not the majority. We were not people who knelt before altars. We were not people who believed in a confusing multiplicity of deities, one of whom was sometimes called a ghost. We were not people who ate bacon, even in Nabisco Bacon Thins. And, we were not people who celebrated Christmas: This was perhaps the most adamant fact. No wreaths, trees, cartoon reindeer, nothing. No songs about snow. I was told to inform my friends that Chanukah is not the Jewish Christmas. Which it’s not. See? I’m still telling you.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/anneli-rufus/christmas-food-drinks_b_2251933.html
 
i think you're correct. porn usage/addiction leads to desensitization, which in turn leads to the addict looking for rougher things to get his kicks. it's probably a mixture of the addiction and desensitization, and the user's personality and weaknesses.
 
