article LITERALLY tries to persuade white men to become cucks: "its a fetish for intellectuals."

http://www.thedailybeast.com/cuckolding-the-sex-fetish-for-intellectuals
man fake news has reached an all time low
"Imagine looking at the guy who's about to go to bed with your wife. Imagine hearing the man crying out in bed with your wife," says Paul, who pleasures himself "like a madman" during these encounters. "The high point of cuckolding is when your wife says she wants the other guy all the time and never wants you. Sally's body makes it very clear that this is true. It hurts me worse to know this, so it's better to know." Worst/best of all is watching Sally bond with the other man not only physically but emotionally—when, as Paul puts it, she's "masturbating him with her mind."
when did I claim to be right or left wingYou know daily beast is a right wing news site, right?
Based on this forum, you could replace "intellectuals" with MMA fans and the alt-right.
when did I claim to be right or left wing
fake news obviously exists, on both sidesI just assume people who say fake news are idiot Trump supporters.
i think you're correct. porn usage/addiction leads to desensitization, which in turn leads to the addict looking for rougher things to get his kicks. it's probably a mixture of the addiction and desensitization, and the user's personality and weaknesses.I guess i can agree to an extent that if their are men out there who want to be tied up and abused physically, it stands to reason that their are those that wish to be abused emotionally.
Ill never understand it, as much as i dont get bestiality, philia or any other sick-twisted fetish out there.
I think i read an article awhile back that talked about how those that are addicted to porn slowly devolve into more sick twisted fetishes as time goes on and they get desensatized to their current porn fetish.
I wonder if this same exploratory fetish discovery also hradually de evolves into this kind of abuse?
Regardless...not for me
Huh??? The Daily Beast is definitely not a right wing site lol.You know daily beast is a right wing news site, right?
Maybe he's thinking of The Daily Wire.Huh??? The Daily Beast is definitely not a right wing site lol.