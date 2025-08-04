PFL stupid mistake. Again, and again.
Why invests a lot of money on post prime washed fighters, that do not attract crowds, that do not generate money, instead of trying to invest on the next Akbar Abdullaev, Shamil Musaev, Rajabali Shaidullaev, next fighters, you buy overpriced cans.
Burning not money, is the first consequence, the second consequence, is that, the old washed fighters, in 5 years he is gone, he is retired, the young elite prospect he is still in your roster most likely.
PFL is investing on the C quality fighters of the present, rather than on the prospects who are the only future.