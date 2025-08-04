  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Artem Lobov Returns vs Zubaira Tukhogov

PFL stupid mistake. Again, and again.

Why invests a lot of money on post prime washed fighters, that do not attract crowds, that do not generate money, instead of trying to invest on the next Akbar Abdullaev, Shamil Musaev, Rajabali Shaidullaev, next fighters, you buy overpriced cans.

Burning not money, is the first consequence, the second consequence, is that, the old washed fighters, in 5 years he is gone, he is retired, the young elite prospect he is still in your roster most likely.

PFL is investing on the C quality fighters of the present, rather than on the prospects who are the only future.
 
Do people actually care about this still? Its been how many years and Conor/ARtem aint even cool. I mean from PFL's POV I get it i guess cause anything that can get any sort of interest you do but its a completely pointless fight thats 6 years from actually mattering.
 
Ara tech said:
PFL stupid mistake. Again, and again.

Why invests a lot of money on post prime washed fighters, that do not attract crowds, that do not generate money, instead of trying to invest on the next Akbar Abdullaev, Shamil Musaev, Rajabali Shaidullaev, next fighters, you buy overpriced cans.

Burning not money, is the first consequence, the second consequence, is that, the old washed fighters, in 5 years he is gone, he is retired, the young elite prospect he is still in your roster most likely.

PFL is investing on the C quality fighters of the present, rather than on the prospects who are the only future.
Click to expand...
Artem wasn't C quality in his prime. C- at best. Now he's much worse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,145
Messages
57,648,878
Members
175,784
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top