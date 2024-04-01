Social Art should be clear or require interpretation?

Just musing to myself.

Should art in any form be straight forward, e.g it shows a clear image with a clear point, or should it require knowledge and retrospective to understand its core meaning?

So is it something that people see, grasp a meaning, and gather people to closer rally to a concept? Or is it something pretty alienating requiring increased perception to understand? This assumes art is not just pretty pictures ergo AI drawings. I think the requirement is that it needs to convey a message but from what I see in mainstream art projects the emphasis has to become on simplifying visual imagery as opposed to challenging the viewer. I feel modern audiences struggle to infer meaning on visual imagery without it being directly related to something widely known or easy to grasp.
 
I think by the very nature of art it really needs to be mostly free from any such constructs or requirements.

Art already covers a tremendously wide array and as it is subjective by nature it is quite difficult to impose parameters on something for which there is no consensus agreement of.
 
A lot of art that seems too abstract to the consumer is perfectly clear to the target audience. Sometimes people feel left out or embarrassed when they aren't included in the target, or ashamed when they don't get something as if that makes them naive, so they pretend the art doesn't have a point.

The artist knew what they were thinking when they made it. The artist is a part of society. The artist developed their taste by consuming the same content as a bunch of other people.

Sometimes things are a miss because the connections don't follow, like a joke can be bad but so can a painting for the same reason, but those connections being clear don't make it good either.

Imagine a painting that is just a white square, but if you look closely it is like 40 near whites making a design, and you think that it is stupid and has no point, but imagine that there are one or two hundred people out there who know exactly what it is about.
 
If art has no deeper sense of meaning or emotion then it is just a diagram.
 
There is room for both in the psyche. There just has to be a modicum of universal truth on the surface, whether logical or intuitive. Otherwise, it is discarded to the mariana trench of the unconscious due to the quantity of art we all process on a daily basis.
 
That depends on the audience. An interpretation of something abstract that even slightly aligns with the artist's intention usually requires a good bit of knowledge, social, cultural, and artistic literacy.

Great art can still be made for an audience who don't have that context. I don't think most kids "get" Where The Wild Things Are, but they enjoy it.

As you grow older, wiser, more educated you may like being challenged more, or you may still like art that's more on the nose. There's nothing wrong with enjoying Norman Rockwell, Banksy, or Lee Kranser, there's also nothing wrong with not getting it.

"That’s why my favorite book is Moby-Dick. No fru-fru symbolism, just a good, simple tale about a man who hates an animal." - Ron Swanson
 
