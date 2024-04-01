PBAC
Just musing to myself.
Should art in any form be straight forward, e.g it shows a clear image with a clear point, or should it require knowledge and retrospective to understand its core meaning?
So is it something that people see, grasp a meaning, and gather people to closer rally to a concept? Or is it something pretty alienating requiring increased perception to understand? This assumes art is not just pretty pictures ergo AI drawings. I think the requirement is that it needs to convey a message but from what I see in mainstream art projects the emphasis has to become on simplifying visual imagery as opposed to challenging the viewer. I feel modern audiences struggle to infer meaning on visual imagery without it being directly related to something widely known or easy to grasp.
