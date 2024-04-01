PBAC said: Just musing to myself.



Should art in any form be straight forward, e.g it shows a clear image with a clear point, or should it require knowledge and retrospective to understand its core meaning?



So is it something that people see, grasp a meaning, and gather people to closer rally to a concept? Or is it something pretty alienating requiring increased perception to understand? This assumes art is not just pretty pictures ergo AI drawings. I think the requirement is that it needs to convey a message but from what I see in mainstream art projects the emphasis has to become on simplifying visual imagery as opposed to challenging the viewer. I feel modern audiences struggle to infer meaning on visual imagery without it being directly related to something widely known or easy to grasp. Click to expand...

A lot of art that seems too abstract to the consumer is perfectly clear to the target audience. Sometimes people feel left out or embarrassed when they aren't included in the target, or ashamed when they don't get something as if that makes them naive, so they pretend the art doesn't have a point.The artist knew what they were thinking when they made it. The artist is a part of society. The artist developed their taste by consuming the same content as a bunch of other people.Sometimes things are a miss because the connections don't follow, like a joke can be bad but so can a painting for the same reason, but those connections being clear don't make it good either.Imagine a painting that is just a white square, but if you look closely it is like 40 near whites making a design, and you think that it is stupid and has no point, but imagine that there are one or two hundred people out there who know exactly what it is about.