Crime Arsonist sets fire to Josh Shapiro's house.

Damn that sucks !



Wait, who TF is that?​


















Does Jussie Smullet got a alibi ?
 
Weren't you guys saying it was just a type of protest?
Anyway, right wing, left wing, hope the guy who did it gets a long jail time
 
Crazy Source said:
The radical right has struck again.
Na, almost zero chance it was someone on the right. Its either a Hamas supporting antifa lefty who hates the Jews. Or just a regular Hamas supporting muslim who hates the Jews.

Nobody on the right really cares enough about Shapiro to go to this trouble.
 
King Joffery said:
Na, almost zero chance it was someone on the right. Its either a Hamas supporting antifa lefty who hates the Jews. Or just a regular Hamas supporting muslim who hates the Jews.

Nobody on the right really cares enough about Shapiro to go to this trouble.
Kinda makes sense. he's not that prominent. If it was AOC, Pelosi, Schumer, i could believe a righty retard could've done it.
 
