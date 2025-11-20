Arnold Allen is moving up to lightweight

Arnold Allen former featherweight contender is officially moving to the lightweight division after built up muscle from recovering from his shoulder injury, Allen claims 145lbs isn’t a possibility at this point!

Great addition to the lightweight division, which is my favorite category but currently in rough shape. Allen will be an excellent addition.

Who’s next for the elite striker?
 
I say give him a winner of Hooker/Tsarukyan. ESPECIALLY if it's Hooker
 
Ortega should also definitely move up by now and with Josh Emmett most likely 1 or 2 fights away from retirement Featherweight is about to go through a lot of turnover.
 
Ortega should also definitely move up by now
Yes... he should but it also makes me think...

There's even more beatings waiting for him there lol

His nigh indestructability is working against him at this point

That guy really needs to pack it in soon.
 
I like it actually, he was a big FW and burly, he could be a proper unit at 155lbs.
 
Yes... he should but it also makes me think...

There's even more beatings waiting for him there lol

His nigh indestructability is working against him at this point

That guy really needs to pack it in soon.
if they give him a LW fight, I say start him with gamrot. Atleast that way he cant get hurt.
 
I'm shocked Ortega is still at FW. I expected him to move up a long time ago. Ortega would kill himself to make 145lbs,when he really should have given up trying to fight at that weight a long time ago.

Allen's got a lot of roadblocks ahead of him at FW and he might be better off getting making that transition now. . I don't think he can beat Volk, Murphy or Evloev and Lopes is well-loved enough he'd get any short-notice offering. I suspect Merab isn't too many fights away from 145lbs either.
 
The lightweights are a wasteland; Ortega should definitely make a move now.
 
I'm shocked Ortega is still at FW. I expected him to move up a long time ago. Ortega would kill himself to make 145lbs,when he really should have given up trying to fight at that weight a long time ago.

Allen's got a lot of roadblocks ahead of him at FW and he might be better off getting making that transition now. . I don't think he can beat Volk, Murphy or Evloev and Lopes is well-loved enough he'd get any short-notice offering. I suspect Merab isn't too many fights away from 145lbs either.
I feel like he keeps getting great opportunities that keep him there
 
He always did seem like a big 45er, excited to see his matchups.
 
if he really wanted to stay at 145 he could just...lose the muscle

Gaining muscle is hard and takes time but losing muscle is very easy..
 
