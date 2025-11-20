Arnold Allen is moving up to lightweight

AMAZINGUFC
Arnold Allen former featherweight contender is officially moving to the lightweight division after built up muscle from recovering from his shoulder injury, Allen claims 145lbs isn’t a possibility at this point!
Great addition to the lightweight division, which is my favorite category but currently in rough shape. Allen will be an excellent addition.
Who’s next for the elite striker?
