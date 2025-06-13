Army Chief let's it slip that we have soliders on the Moon

U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll appeared on Fox News. Driscoll spoke about the Army’s recruitment tactics and promoted the upcoming military parade in Washington, D.C. which will be held on Saturday, June 14, on Trump’s 79th birthday.

Driscoll said: “As young Americans across the country get to see all of the amazing things that the army has done, whether it’s helping with floods in North Carolina or wildfires in California, or, we talked to an astronaut yesterday who’s on the moon who’s a soldier.”

At least he didnt spill the beans about that planned invasion of Uranus
 
It's actually an ICE facility where we keep the actual illegal aliens

