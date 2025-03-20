  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social armfist and benching between two sherdoggers.

Never got into it ,I’m sure it’s good movie/ series .

Being an arm wrestler myself I’d take Reacher bc he’s more compact and that other guy has long limbs you can pull away from him …he’s also got better hand position turning over that guy …
 
Long limbs is a huge advantage in arm wrestling though.
 
Not really if you don’t know how to use it . Unless someone has a crazy reach like 95 inches or more ( I’ve arm wrestled someone like that ) the shorter compact guy has the advantage outside a pro table .
 
"Not really if you don’t know how to use it"
Why add that qualifier though? All things being equal it's an advantage. Devon Larratt has said this numerous times.
 
Devon has built his limbs for decades of resistance . All things being equal isn’t equal the longer limb guy has an advantage if it’s severe , I have a 69 inch reach if I arm wrestled a guy with 95 or more inches and he outweighs me by over a 100 pounds I then have really pull him in ( I’ve done this ) but in general long limbs advantage only apply if you train daily in actual arm wrestling bc then it’s an advantage bc then it takes technically aspects to beat a physically stronger inside puller .

If you watch bar arm wrestling you’ll see the shorter compact guys usually win bc the longer arm guys haven’t trained properly to counter inside pullers .
 
