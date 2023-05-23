  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Armenia Calling It Quits on Putin's Rival To NATO

Arkain2K

Arkain2K

Si vis pacem, para bellum
@Steel
Joined
Dec 6, 2010
Messages
33,450
Reaction score
5,742
Putin's 'Mini-NATO' Is Breaking
BY JON JACKSON ON 5/22/23

putin-risks-losing-longtime-ally.webp

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that his country could exit the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as the leader continues to pull away from Russia.

The CSTO is a military alliance of six nations that's been likened to a smaller version of NATO, and Pashinyan's remarks on the bloc is the latest example of public frustration he's expressed in recent months that relates to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Armenia and Russia have long been close allies, but tension has built between the two countries due to what Pashinyan characterizes as a lack of support from Putin in Armenia's continuing dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan.

Armenia engaged in a six-week war with Azerbaijan in 2020. Issues have since lingered between the nations, and Armenia accused Azerbaijan in 2021 of moving forces into its territory and demanded without success that the CSTO condemn the move.

"I cannot rule out the possibility of Armenia's de jure withdrawal from the CSTO or a freeze on its membership," Pashinyan said during a Monday press conference, according to Interfax news agency.

Later this week, Pashinyan is scheduled to speak with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a Moscow meeting hosted by Putin. Pashinyan on Monday indicated that at least one issue between the countries might soon be resolved, saying that Armenia could recognize the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan if certain conditions are met.

During the Moscow talks, attention will likely be paid to the interactions between Pashinyan and Putin. In November, the Armenian prime minister seemingly avoided Putin during a photo of CSTO leaders, which followed Pashinyan's refusal to sign a CSTO declaration.

In January, the strain between Armenia and Russia was further exemplified by Pashinyan's announcment that his country would not host Russian-led military exercises for the CSTO in 2023. Only days before that announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defense had said that Armenia would be the site of this year's annual exercises.

Monday's remarks were not the first time that Pashinyan has hinted at pulling out of the CSTO. In March, he said that his country was not quitting the bloc but rather that the CSTO was withdrawing from Armenia.

"My assessment is that the CSTO is leaving Armenia willingly or unwillingly, and we are worried about this," he said at the time, according to Public Radio of Armenia.

Pashinyan made similar comments on Monday, saying Armenia could leave the bloc if nothing is provided by continuing its membership. He added that staying in the group could have disadvantages for his country.

"If it becomes clear that the CSTO has left Armenia, the status of organization member, which gives nothing, will hinder Armenia's discussions of security," Pashinyan said, according to Interfax.

"Do you think we have not been offered by other countries to buy weapons and military hardware?" he added. "Of course, there has been such an opportunity; however, the closure of that opportunity was mostly explained by Armenia's membership in the CSTO

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed Pashinyan's statements by saying Russia will continue dialogue with Armenia about the bloc before adding a positive evaluation of the CSTO.

"This is an organization that has repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness in various situations. It has a potential to develop," Peskov said, according to Russian-state media outlet TASS.

https://www.newsweek.com/putins-mini-nato-breaking-1801947?amp=1
 
Rholk said:
Russia doing fuckall when the Armenians were getting harrassed in the recent conflict probably doesn't help
Click to expand...

Yep, the on-going fighting with Azerbaijan exposed the fact that CSTO's Article 4 means absolutely nothing.


Putin's 'Mini-NATO' Is His Newest Headache
"Azerbaijan's attack on Armenia is a nightmare scenario for Putin," author and reporter Mark MacKinnon tweeted. "His forces are already overstretched and on the retreat in Ukraine, now he has to find some troops to send to Armenia's aid—or the CSTO, Russia's answer to NATO, will be exposed as a paper tiger."

Dozens of soldiers have died on each side since fighting began. The conflict is the worst that the two countries have engaged in since a 2020 war that killed thousands of soldiers.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan requested help from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as he invoked Article 4 of the CSTO after fighting began. Article 4 declares that any "aggression against CSTO member states is considered by other participants as aggression against everyone," according to GlobalSecurity.org. Russia has long been known as the powerbroker of the CSTO, which resembles a mini version of the National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), of which Russia is not a member.

The CSTO met Tuesday in response to Pashinyan invoking Article 4. The treaty organization declared a ceasefire, but Armenia reports that fighting continues. A fact-finding mission led by the CSTO is expected to arrive in Armenia's capital today according to reports from Bloomberg, but neither Putin nor the CSTO have agreed to send troops to assist with Armenia's defenses.
Click to expand...

https://www.newsweek.com/csto-response-azerbaijan-armenia-border-conflict-vladimir-putin-1743374
 
quick, lets distract our low iq base with some rumors after the fall of bakhmut...
 

Armenia PM Criticizes Russia as Rift With Moscow Grows Wider

By AFP | Nov. 24, 2023

41454.jpg


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Russia had failed to deliver weapons Yerevan had already paid for and accused Russia's media of destabilizing his country's political situation.

The remarks highlighted Armenia's growing rift with its powerful ally after Russian peacekeepers failed to prevent Azerbaijan's offensive to retake its Armenian-controlled separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There is a problem related to the delivery of (Russian) weaponry and equipment for which we have already paid," Pashinyan said in televised remarks.

"Discussions are currently underway on the mechanisms to resolve this problem."

"We know that the Russian Federation itself needs weapons," he said, in an apparent reference to Russia's war on Ukraine.

He also said there were "certain problems" with respecting a bilateral agreement "stipulating that no efforts should be made to interfere in internal affairs or destabilize the domestic political situation in the country" by the two countries' broadcast media.

Pashinyan said Yerevan had invited Moscow to hold consultations "so that we can resolve this issue in a friendly and normal atmosphere."

Armenia is part of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) which obliges Russia to defend Armenia in the event of a foreign invasion.

Pashinyan has accused the CSTO of failing to fulfill that obligation, including when Armenia said its neighbor and arch-foe Azerbaijan had seized small pockets of its territory over the past three years.

On Thursday, Armenia refused to participate in a CSTO summit in Belarus, the latest expression of Yerevan's growing discontent.

In a lightning military operation in September, Azerbaijan reclaimed its breakaway region of Karabakh from Armenian separatist forces which had controlled the mountainous territory for three decades.

 

Armenia's leader snubs meeting of Russia-dominated security grouping over a rift with the Kremlin​

By The Associated Press | November 23, 2023

wirestory_ff3a7502a5dbe0f70f7153226ecf2fef_16x9.jpg


MOSCOW -- A Russian-dominated security grouping held a summit in Belarus on Thursday with the absence of one of its members, Armenia, which has been irked by what it sees as a lack of support over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Speaking at the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, CSTO, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what he called the group's role in securing peace and stability in the region.

But in a sign of the widening rift between Russia and Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan snubbed the summit in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, citing his government's dissatisfaction with the organization. Pashinyan and his officials have emphasized that Armenia doesn't plan to opt out of the grouping altogether.

Armenia has previously canceled joint drills and ignored ministerial meetings of the CSTO, which includes Russia and the former Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers who were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after a 2020 war of failing to stop September's onslaught by Azerbaijan, which reclaimed control of the Armenian-populated region in a 24-hour blitz following two decades of separatist rule.

Moscow has rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn’t have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinyan himself had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.

The mutual accusations have further strained relations between Armenia and its longtime ally Russia, which has accused the Armenian government of a growing pro-Western tilt.

Valery Karbalevich, an independent political analyst, noted that Armenia's absence from the summit reflected the waning Kremlin influence.

“The post-Soviet alliances were based on Russia's subsidies, and Russia now is facing serious problems with resources amid the fighting in Ukraine,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov voiced regret about Pashinyan snubbing Thursday's summit, saying that Moscow hopes that “Armenia isn't changing its foreign policy vector and it remains our ally and strategic partner.”

But the summit's host, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, was more outspoken in his criticism of Armenia, saying without naming Pashinyan that “some of our partners took steps and made statements that were provocative.”

“If you have complaints, you must voice them in an eye-to-eye conversation instead of dumping stuff to the media,” he said, adding that it was “irresponsible and short-sighted” to create a “conflict situation” in the group to the benefit of the hostile West.

Lukashenko is a staunch ally of Moscow who has relied on Russian subsidies and political support throughout his three-decade rule and allowed the Kremlin to use his country's territory for sending troops into Ukraine.

Speaking after Thursday's summit, he hailed the declared deployment of some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus earlier this year, arguing that “only the existence of the powerful weapons could guarantee security in the region.”

The declared deployment of the Russian weapons in Belarus territory marked a new stage in the Kremlin’s nuclear saber-rattling over its invasion of Ukraine and was another bid to discourage the West from increasing military support to Kyiv.

abcnews.go.com

Armenia's leader snubs meeting of Russia-dominated security grouping over a rift with the Kremlin

A Russia-dominated security grouping has held a summit in Belarus with the absence of one of its members, Armenia, which has been irked by what it sees as a lack of support over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 
I know Russia is going to get bloodied in the Ukraine war when they let Turkey and Azerbaijan bully Armenia.
 

One of Russia's allies says it is quitting Putin's rival to NATO, in the latest snub to the Kremlin​

Story by [email protected] (Mia Jankowicz,Sinéad Baker)

BB1o9R3H.img


A key Russian ally said it is quitting the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a group widely considered to be President Vladimir Putin's answer to NATO.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has repeatedly snubbed Russia, said in parliament on Wednesday that he will take his country out of the Moscow-led CSTO alliance, the Associated Press reported.

Pashinyan said his government would decide later when to make the move, according to the AP.

Experts previously told Business Insider that Putin founded the alliance — made up of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan — as a rival to NATO, and that he wanted to project power by leading a multinational body, despite most of the members not having notable militaries or large economies.

However, the plan seems to have backfired as tensions among the alliance have grown, especially since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Pashinyan's latest announcement is likely a huge blow to Putin.

Pashinyan told lawmakers: "We will leave. We will decide when to leave. We won't come back, there is no other way."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia "will continue to work with our Armenian friends" to clarify their position, state-controlled Russian news agency TASS reported.

Peter Frankopan, an expert on Russian and Balkans history at Oxford University, told BI that while other CSTO countries will likely give a "shrug of the shoulders," Moscow will ultimately have a stronger response.

Moscow will likely see Armenia as trying "to be too big for small boots — so no doubt there will be repercussions in order to show the downsides of daring to stand up to Russia," he said. "What those are, and when they play out, is a matter of guesswork."

In the immediate aftermath, Armenia's foreign minister denied Pashinyan said the country was withdrawing, in an apparent attempt to soften the diplomatic impact, the AP reported.

Tensions have heightened between Russia and Armenia since Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Pashinyan has refused to endorse on multiple occasions.

Pashinyan said in June 2023 that his country was "not Russia's ally in the war with Ukraine" and that it felt trapped between Russia and the West.

Relations between Russia and other CSTO members have also become more strained since the invasion, with countries seeing how caught up Russia is in Ukraine — leaving some worried about how protected they are if attacked, experts previously told BI.

Pashinyan was also irked when Russian peacekeeping troops did not come to Armenia's aid last year when Azerbaijan attacked a separatist region that had been largely under the control of ethnic Armenians.

He had previously called the CSTO response to the ongoing conflict "depressing" and "hugely damaging to the CSTO's image both in our country and abroad."

Pashinyan raised that issue again on Wednesday, accusing unspecified CSTO countries of conspiring against Armenia in the conflict.

"It turned out that its members failed to fulfill their obligations under the treaty and planned the war against us alongside Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said, per the AP.

Frankopan said the latest development may not end with Armenia leaving the CSTO, if negotiations take place.

"Talking about withdrawal can give a chance to course-correct for all sides, so it might be that we are seeing a round of shadow-boxing rather than something more definitive," he said.

But he added that Armenia's potential withdrawal was "a long time coming," given the country's escalating complaints about Russia's leadership of the alliance.

Other recent Armenian snubs to Russia include the country joining the International Criminal Court in February, even though it has issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Armenia froze its CSTO membership in February, but until Wednesday had not further clarified its position.

In June, at a meeting of CSTO member states' foreign ministers, Armenia was asked to clarify its membership status, with its foreign minister later saying only that he has "excellent personal relations" with the bloc's secretary general.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on ‘historic’ return of villages
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Tatra
Tatra
Scerpi
International Biden Admin takes next step toward WWIII - Blinken "Ukraine will become a member of NATO"
15 16 17
Replies
329
Views
10K
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,337
Messages
55,686,799
Members
174,894
Latest member
FEDORGOATPRIDE15-0

Share this page

Back
Top