Armen Petrosyan: 'I was winning the fight. I got ROBBED & Shara was GIFTED the victory'

He didnt object at the time.This is a really bad look for Petrosyan. He should rewatch the fight. He was done. The ref saved his life.
This is a really bad look for Petrosyan. He should rewatch the fight. He was done. The ref saved his life.
Its just the way their hardwired. He probably does feel he could have gone on but what the fuck you want the ref to do when you just stay on the ground like that. He woulda just got the shit pounded out of him more.i have the feeling if fighters rewatch a fight enough, they will always find some angle to justify their “victory”. O’malley syndrome.
It honestly seems like he hasn't actually rewatched the finish and is basing this whole thing on his hurt feelings.Is he an idiot? He got dropped and turtled up face down. It wasn't stopped right away, it was stopped when he stayed curled up like a baby