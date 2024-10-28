Armen Petrosyan: 'I was winning the fight. I got ROBBED & Shara was GIFTED the victory'

User9992

User9992

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 1, 2018
Messages
1,355
Reaction score
3,001
Armen Petrosyan: 'I was winning the fight. Fight stopped too early... I got ROBBED & Shara was GIFTED the victory!'




Man cappin' so bad...

giphy.gif
 
The way he got double back fisted, I don’t blame him for thinking he got robbed.

It all happened so quick.
 
i have the feeling if fighters rewatch a fight enough, they will always find some angle to justify their “victory”. O’malley syndrome.
 
Is he an idiot? He got dropped and turtled up face down. It wasn't stopped right away, it was stopped when he stayed curled up like a baby
 
World eater said:
i have the feeling if fighters rewatch a fight enough, they will always find some angle to justify their “victory”. O’malley syndrome.
Click to expand...
Its just the way their hardwired. He probably does feel he could have gone on but what the fuck you want the ref to do when you just stay on the ground like that. He woulda just got the shit pounded out of him more.
 
Gilday said:
Is he an idiot? He got dropped and turtled up face down. It wasn't stopped right away, it was stopped when he stayed curled up like a baby
Click to expand...
It honestly seems like he hasn't actually rewatched the finish and is basing this whole thing on his hurt feelings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
'Shara Bullet' to Face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
BjPenn2017
BjPenn2017

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,887
Messages
56,416,554
Members
175,210
Latest member
Badr Soliman

Share this page

Back
Top