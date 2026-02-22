Crime Armed man shot and killed after entering perimeter around Trump’s Florida home

US Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County law enforcement shot and killed an armed man after he “unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago” Sunday morning, the Secret Service said.

The president and first lady were at the White House in Washington, DC, at the time of the incident.

A man in his early 20’s entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago around 1:30 a.m. before he was shot by agents and a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified of his death. His background and motive are under investigation by the FBI and other authorities, the Secret Service said.

No law enforcement agents were harmed in the incident, the statement said.

The Secret Service agents involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation “in accordance with agency policy,” the statement said.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/22/politics/mar-a-lago-man-shot-armed

HBxIfqvWAAAOevz
 
An armed man who breached the secure perimeter at Mara Largo during the middle of the night was shot dead by Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies. The man was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and can of fuel.

Trump was not in Mara Largo at the time. He stayed in Washington DC overnight.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Armed man is killed by Secret Service after entering Mar-a-Lago

The man, in his early 20s, was holding what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can as he tried to enter Trump's Palm Beach residence, the Secret Service said.
Intermission said:
Well. What's there to discuss?
Click to expand...
What emboldened the man to breach security in an obvious suicide mission to try and harm the sitting president? Who is a father and grandfather. And endanger employees with their own lives and families? What the fuck is wrong with Trump's haters that this is the 3rd attempt?
 
ricc505 said:
What emboldened the man to breach security in an obvious suicide mission to try and harm the sitting president? Who is a father and grandfather. And endanger employees with their own lives and families? What the fuck is wrong with Trump's haters that this is the 3rd attempt?
Click to expand...
They've been indoctrinated by everybody on the left that Trumps election would mean the end of democracy so what do you expect..
 
I wonder if Trump will end up with the record for most assassination attempts against a President? There's still almost three years to go...
 
