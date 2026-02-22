koquerelle
Steel Belt
US Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County law enforcement shot and killed an armed man after he “unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago” Sunday morning, the Secret Service said.
The president and first lady were at the White House in Washington, DC, at the time of the incident.
A man in his early 20’s entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago around 1:30 a.m. before he was shot by agents and a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Secret Service said in a statement.
The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified of his death. His background and motive are under investigation by the FBI and other authorities, the Secret Service said.
No law enforcement agents were harmed in the incident, the statement said.
The Secret Service agents involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation “in accordance with agency policy,” the statement said.
https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/22/politics/mar-a-lago-man-shot-armed
