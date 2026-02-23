Media Arman vs content creator Georgio Poullas in wrestling match on Feb 28

Isn't Arman a privileged rich kid? He probably doesn't need to fight, just be a "content creator" or some bullshit now.

It's even more hilarious when these people call themselves "influencers", like, what the fuck are they influencing? Absolutely nothing
 
Marko Polo said:
This guy challenges randoms to take him down, I’ve never seen anyone succeed.

He already got taken down and removed the video from his channel...real story. Also he had a D1/collegiate wrestling career, he lost matches and was obviously taken down. Hes very good though. This should be interesting, I think Arman will be visibly bigger.
 
This is actually interesting.

And since it isn't an important UFC fight, Arman will actually show up.
 
The homie Georgio is going to win this one! Kid is a beast I actually can’t remember the last time I cared about a wrestling match but this one’s going to be fucking good Arman is a freak himself but Georgio has those unorthodox scrambles and is surprisingly strong felt like trying to wrestle a fire hydrant.
 
I've seen that influencer's videos, entertaining and he seems leagues above anyone he's competed with. There's one where he went with a wrestler his same size and it was a good watch, however I'm sure Arman has done with with other D1's and world class wrestlers.... Arman trains with Khamzat.....
 
chardog said:
I've seen that influencer's videos, entertaining and he seems leagues above anyone he's competed with. There's one where he went with a wrestler his same size and it was a good watch, however I'm sure Arman has done with with other D1's and world class wrestlers.... Arman trains with Khamzat.....
"Arman trains with Khamzat" lmao. Hes trained with the Russian world team in freestyle.
 
HuskySamoan said:
He already got taken down and removed the video from his channel...real story. Also he had a D1/collegiate wrestling career, he lost matches and was obviously taken down. Hes very good though. This should be interesting, I think Arman will be visibly bigger.
You mean bigger in general for Arman because the other dude is bigger than him for sure
 
He doesn't need to, because he has to be next for the title after Ilia-Gaethje.

But instead of... whatever he's doing here, he could offer to fight Gamrot and avenge that loss.

Any fight is a risk, but that should be a win and erase a stain on his resume.
 
Travis Alexander said:
The homie Georgio is going to win this one! Kid is a beast I actually can't remember the last time I cared about a wrestling match but this one's going to be fucking good Arman is a freak himself but Georgio has those unorthodox scrambles and is surprisingly strong felt like trying to wrestle a fire hydrant.
I mean, Georgio scrubbed out at the collegiate level.


Tons of matches he lost on Flowrestling. Theres a reason this guy hasn't wrestled anyone serious. Will Arman be able to get it done? No idea, wrestling in open space is so different, but if Arman is 15lbs bigger like I suspect, I give him 50/50 of winning.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I mean, Georgio scrubbed out at the collegiate level.


Tons of matches he lost on Flowrestling. Theres a reason this guy hasn't wrestled anyone serious. Will Arman be able to get it done? No idea, wrestling in open space is so different, but if Arman is 15lbs bigger like I suspect, I give him 50/50 of winning.
Georgio also has gone through a bit of a transformation the past couple years. I know him well he used to suffer from enjoying the “party scene” in college too much if you know what I mean. He fucked off that time do to outside issues. He is a very good wrestler…Arman obviously is as well so this should be interesting to say the least. Also I don’t know Armans walk around weight but Georgio isn’t a little guy. He is thicker than he appears. He was 176 when I wrestled him on his channel. Dude also feels like wrestling a 200lber he is deceptively strong in the tie up. I’m not a wrestler by any stretch but I’ve been around and have grappled some very very good guys through the years and Georgio has the feel of someone incredibly talented.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Georgio also has gone through a bit of a transformation the past couple years. I know him well he used to suffer from enjoying the "party scene" in college too much if you know what I mean. He fucked off that time do to outside issues. He is a very good wrestler…Arman obviously is as well so this should be interesting to say the least. Also I don't know Armans walk around weight but Georgio isn't a little guy. He is thicker than he appears. He was 176 when I wrestled him on his channel. Dude also feels like wrestling a 200lber he is deceptively strong in the tie up. I'm not a wrestler by any stretch but I've been around and have grappled some very very good guys through the years and Georgio has the feel of someone incredibly talented.
Maybe Georgio was sandbagging, I saw him say "im like 160" in a video when someone asked him in regards to the Arman match. Kids talented, he made it to states all 4 years in highschool on Ohio if Im not mistaken and claimed the title senior year. They took down all his collegiate Ls that were on YouTube but there was a bunch, theyre all behind a paywall on Flowrestling now. He did scrub out of college wrestling. I think Arman is about 175 too.

It'll be interesting, its a real look into a very good MMA wrestler (Arman did not formitively wrestle at all) vs a good collegiate wrestler, both in their primes and same size. We also get Bryce Meredith vs Mokaev, Mokaev did wrestle but in England but thats not saying much, Meredith was a D1 all American guy. I think Meredith is 29 and currently competing in MMA so hes not washed and they both compete at 135. Wouldn't be surprised if American guys clean up here at all.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Georgio also has gone through a bit of a transformation the past couple years. I know him well he used to suffer from enjoying the "party scene" in college too much if you know what I mean. He fucked off that time do to outside issues. He is a very good wrestler…Arman obviously is as well so this should be interesting to say the least. Also I don't know Armans walk around weight but Georgio isn't a little guy. He is thicker than he appears. He was 176 when I wrestled him on his channel. Dude also feels like wrestling a 200lber he is deceptively strong in the tie up. I'm not a wrestler by any stretch but I've been around and have grappled some very very good guys through the years and Georgio has the feel of someone incredibly talented.
Yo throw the vid in here sherbro
 
I’ve seen a few of the dudes vids and his wrestling is definitely legit and I saw the one where were he got taken down, he quickly reversed it but he was taken down.

If Arman doesn’t win, would be pretty wild getting beaten by a “tik tok guy”
 
HuskySamoan said:
Maybe Georgio was sandbagging, I saw him say "im like 160" in a video when someone asked him in regards to the Arman match. Kids talented, he made it to states all 4 years in highschool on Ohio if Im not mistaken and claimed the title senior year. They took down all his collegiate Ls that were on YouTube but there was a bunch, theyre all behind a paywall on Flowrestling now. He did scrub out of college wrestling. I think Arman is about 175 too.

It'll be interesting, its a real look into a very good MMA wrestler (Arman did not formitively wrestle at all) vs a good collegiate wrestler, both in their primes and same size. We also get Bryce Meredith vs Mokaev, Mokaev did wrestle but in England but thats not saying much, Meredith was a D1 all American guy. I think Meredith is 29 and currently competing in MMA so hes not washed and they both compete at 135. Wouldn't be surprised if American guys clean up here at all.
Arman is a master of sport in freestyle wrestling, how did he get awarded that title with no formative wrestling?
 
