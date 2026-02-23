Travis Alexander said: Georgio also has gone through a bit of a transformation the past couple years. I know him well he used to suffer from enjoying the “party scene” in college too much if you know what I mean. He fucked off that time do to outside issues. He is a very good wrestler…Arman obviously is as well so this should be interesting to say the least. Also I don’t know Armans walk around weight but Georgio isn’t a little guy. He is thicker than he appears. He was 176 when I wrestled him on his channel. Dude also feels like wrestling a 200lber he is deceptively strong in the tie up. I’m not a wrestler by any stretch but I’ve been around and have grappled some very very good guys through the years and Georgio has the feel of someone incredibly talented. Click to expand...

Maybe Georgio was sandbagging, I saw him say "im like 160" in a video when someone asked him in regards to the Arman match. Kids talented, he made it to states all 4 years in highschool on Ohio if Im not mistaken and claimed the title senior year. They took down all his collegiate Ls that were on YouTube but there was a bunch, theyre all behind a paywall on Flowrestling now. He did scrub out of college wrestling. I think Arman is about 175 too.It'll be interesting, its a real look into a very good MMA wrestler (Arman did not formitively wrestle at all) vs a good collegiate wrestler, both in their primes and same size. We also get Bryce Meredith vs Mokaev, Mokaev did wrestle but in England but thats not saying much, Meredith was a D1 all American guy. I think Meredith is 29 and currently competing in MMA so hes not washed and they both compete at 135. Wouldn't be surprised if American guys clean up here at all.