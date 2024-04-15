Media Arman Tsarukyan's Manager "We Got Offiically Offered UFC 302 Backstage After Fight"

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
576
Reaction score
2,998
He says they declined, so they instantly made Islam vs Poirier in the back.

Safe decision or not? We all know Dana hates when fighters decline fights.

 
Makes sense, trying to shoehorn someone into a quick turn around happens with the UFC. Recall Machida never got his rematch with Jon Jones, because he wouldn't make a quick turn around and that meant he "did not want the fight" hope Arman gets winner.
 
Safe. Dana wanted Poirier(much bigger draw) in his heart but he had to offer Arman out of respect to save face.

With Gaethje out of the way & Max intent on Ilia(for now, could see Conor/Chandler peaking his interest), Arman is the only option for the 302 winner.
 
tritestill said:
Makes sense, trying to shoehorn someone into a quick turn around happens with the UFC. Recall Machida never got his rematch with Jon Jones, because he wouldn't make a quick turn around and that meant he "did not want the fight" hope Arman gets winner.
Click to expand...
Luckily for him the only 2 other contenders that deserved it more possibly Oliviera and Gaethje lost.

It cleared up the LW division with only Arman left.
 
About 7 weeks to prepare for Islam -- yeah, that's crap. (if true)

But the Circus moves on -- and Arman missed his opportunity. He may join team Belal in the audience for Title Fights.
 
Yes, absolutely best decision. His team is smart. A fight between Islam and Arman both at or near 100% is going to rival Islam vs Charles 1 for me in terms of hype.
 
Kinda scummy to offer a fighter a title shot just 6 weeks after they just fought a difficult fight.

Arman is robbed here. He deserves the title shot against Makhachev with at least 12 weeks to prepare. Poirier is going to get dominated because he's proven throughout his career that he has no answer to the wrestling.
 
They offered Arman the fight and his team declined. Sure it's a short turnaround but it's a title fight opportunity. At least they offered it and it's Arman's team who made this public not Dana. People just want to shit on the UFC. I'm sure Arman will get his shot.

It's one thing to ask a champion to make a quick turnaround but the challenger? I see no problems.
 
Black9 said:
Luckily for him the only 2 other contenders that deserved it more possibly Oliviera and Gaethje lost.

It cleared up the LW division with only Arman left.
Click to expand...
Islam should be able to turn around relatively fast
 
Black9 said:
Luckily for him the only 2 other contenders that deserved it more possibly Oliviera and Gaethje lost.

It cleared up the LW division with only Arman left.
Click to expand...
They can both get one win in the meantime against some lower ranked fighters and be there “because of timelines”. Arman is getting belald.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Kinda scummy to offer a fighter a title shot just 6 weeks after they just fought a difficult fight.

Arman is robbed here. He deserves the title shot against Makhachev with at least 12 weeks to prepare. Poirier is going to get dominated because he's proven throughout his career that he has no answer to the wrestling.
Click to expand...
Good thing he is going to have until the Fall to recover and recuperate for his Title Shot. Arman himself was saying he wanted to meet Islam in June, glad he had a good team behind him to decline it.
 
Didn't Arman stand in the ring and say he wants Islam? Then the UFC sets it up and Arman bitches out.

Poirier and Islam have the same amount of time to prepare for the fight as Arman would.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fortheo
Media BSD's Manager on how the fight with Poirier came to be, and comments on Islam
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Dionysian
can we all admit now that Belal will NEVER get a title shot?
5 6 7
Replies
134
Views
4K
Stump
Stump

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,267
Messages
55,410,518
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top