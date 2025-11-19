Arman Tsarukyan: "You gotta delete Paddy from the rankings. He's not even deserving to be in top 10"

🚨 Arman Tsarukyan sounds off on Paddy Pimblett's ranking...

"You gotta delete him from the rankings. He's not even deserving to be in top 10... He beat Chandler, the guy had 3 losses. It was Tony Ferguson. He had 8 losses."



The absolute truth.
Dana White's privilege.
Paddy is a complete fraud.
Arman is just salty because he was an idiot and refused to take his punishment fight earlier.

His pullout against Islam Makhachev in January 2025 was pretty egregious. By all accounts, he started having muscle spasms due to a bad weight cut. That's not an unexpected injury; it's a failed weight cut. And any fighter that ruins a main event fight due to a failed weight cut should be punished.

IMO the UFC made it clear that he needed to take a punishment fight to get another title shot. And he kept holding out, only finally accepting one against Hooker. He could have taken his punishment fight way back in June @ UFC 317, and then he'd be the one fighting Topuria right now, not Paddy.

So what? He should be 12 or something? What does it change?
BTW, why is Dariush ranked at 12 and Moicano at 10, considering that he beat him a few months ago?
 
Maybe if this dude hadn't bragged about making Khamzat vs DDP so bad, the UFC would like him more.
 
For that bum Paddy to earn even a modicum of respect, he'd have to beat three Russians in a row....
 
Arman hasn't fought in 585 days (1 year, 7 months) and shouldn't be ranked due to inactivity.

Then again this is the UFC and rankings aren't real.

Paddy for his part has gone 7-0 in the UFC with 5 stoppages. He deserves to be ranked, although its fair to say Chandler should not be ranked and perhaps #5 is too high for Paddy. Would it really make a difference if he was say, #7 instead?

His next fight is going to be a title eliminator either way.
 
TheNewGame said:
Chandler lost 5 of his last 6
Green has lost 3 of his last 4
Ferguson lost 8 in a row

One of the weakest resumes in the modern era to get a title shot

Paddy never lost to Jared. Hacking into fighters records on Sherdog is becoming easy to do like Wikipedia, apparently.
 
