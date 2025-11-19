Arman Tsarukyan: "You gotta delete Paddy from the rankings. He's not even deserving to be in top 10"

AMAZINGUFC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 2,871
- Reaction score
- 3,944
Arman Tsarukyan sounds off on Paddy Pimblett's ranking...
"You gotta delete him from the rankings. He's not even deserving to be in top 10... He beat Chandler, the guy had 3 losses. It was Tony Ferguson. He had 8 losses."
----------------
The absolute truth.
Dana White's privilege.
Paddy is a complete fraud.
"You gotta delete him from the rankings. He's not even deserving to be in top 10... He beat Chandler, the guy had 3 losses. It was Tony Ferguson. He had 8 losses."
----------------
The absolute truth.
Dana White's privilege.
Paddy is a complete fraud.