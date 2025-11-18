Arman Tsarukyan: Topuria Tougher Matchup for Makhachev Than Della Maddalena

d0982ef0-331c-11ef-b5cd-6980100bbe3c.jpg

Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t think Islam Makhachev would be a mismatch for Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev (28-1) moved up a weight class to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322 last weekend. Makhachev dominated Maddalena (18-3) on the ground for five rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory. Topuria was originally chasing a lightweight title shot against Makhachev. After Makhachev’s dominant performance against Maddalena, many believe the Dagestani will be a mismatch for Topuria in a potential welterweight matchup.




A Heavier Hitter​


However, Tsarukyan believes Topuria poses a much bigger threat to Makhachev than Maddalena. “Ahalkalakets” believes Topuria will be a tougher test because of his physical disposition and proven knockout power. Tsarukyan notes that “El Matador” has dropped almost all of his opponents, unlike Maddalena.

“I think Ilia fight is going to be much harder than against Maddalena,” Tsarukyan told Red Corner MMA. “Because of his body anthropometry, and also I think Ilia packs a much harder punch than Maddalena. Maddalena has fewer knockouts than Ilia. Ilia almost dropped every opponent he fought.”

Arman Tsarukyan doesn't think Islam Makhachev would be a mismatch for Ilia Topuria.

Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t think Islam Makhachev would be a mismatch for Ilia Topuria.
At LW, maybe, but at WW?
Who do this guy thinks he is, Topuriatan?
 
Relatively Ilia hits harder than JDM *BUT* in absolute terms JDM definitely hits harder [talking pure physics, F = MA etc]. JDM could not move Islam, and I'd wager at 170, Ilia wont either.
 
