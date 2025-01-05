I feel like a lot of us watching that first fight knew we were looking at two of the best fighters in the division going at it. It was a bit like watching Conor and Max fight on an undercard. And both guys have improved so much since then, its going to be a crazy fight. Right now if anyone can beat Islam at LW its Arman.
Arman is going to punch Islam in the face. If that doesn't work he's going to try to punch him in the face again. But he has to be careful because Islam might be planning on punching Arman in the face as well.