Media Arman Tsarukyan teases special "trick" to use against Makhachev, talks about first fight

Arman also said he has a special trick for the oliveira fight and DC said on commentary that the trick was a superman punch into a headkick and Arman never used it. This is probably just nonsense
 
I feel like a lot of us watching that first fight knew we were looking at two of the best fighters in the division going at it. It was a bit like watching Conor and Max fight on an undercard. And both guys have improved so much since then, its going to be a crazy fight. Right now if anyone can beat Islam at LW its Arman.
 
I'm calling it now: FACE PUNCH.

Arman is going to punch Islam in the face. If that doesn't work he's going to try to punch him in the face again. But he has to be careful because Islam might be planning on punching Arman in the face as well.

Either way, I expect lots of face punching.
 
Arman beats Islam via GOAT Energy osmosis.


 
Arman can be tricky but Islam is really fundamental
 
