How convenient...If he does the anti-bullying PSA he would be able to fight as soon as October 12th.
He should do the anti bully PSA. It would be good for him.
What ? Saudi money goes to the ufcThat Saudi money is backing Islam hard
Meanwhile... Dana slaps the shit out of his wife - a woman - and just says "my bad". LOL
Yeah I hope Arman can teach us about how bad bullying is in the style of this PSA.
Nah you can't punch a random dude in the face for making a gesture at you, especially when you're a trained fighter and it's a spectator. People boo, chant "you're gonna die", middle finger isn't any worse than either of those.This is extremely soft and sets a bad precedent. What’s next, a 6 month suspension for using the wrong pronoun? Arman was walking to the cage ready to fist fight another man and he’s getting punished for reacting to an idiot fan messing with him… Ridiculousness.
I mean, a six month ban is basically no punishment at all. Look at his record. For his last several fights he's basically fighting about every six months.