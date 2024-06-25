  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Arman Tsarukyan suspended for 9 months for incident with fan *UPDATE* will be reduced to 6 months

This is extremely soft and sets a bad precedent. What’s next, a 6 month suspension for using the wrong pronoun? Arman was walking to the cage ready to fist fight another man and he’s getting punished for reacting to an idiot fan messing with him… Ridiculousness.
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah I hope Arman can teach us about how bad bullying is in the style of this PSA.

The best part about this commercial was that it essentially implies that cocaine IS classy and cool, and kids should consider using that instead of crack.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
This is extremely soft and sets a bad precedent. What’s next, a 6 month suspension for using the wrong pronoun? Arman was walking to the cage ready to fist fight another man and he’s getting punished for reacting to an idiot fan messing with him… Ridiculousness.
Nah you can't punch a random dude in the face for making a gesture at you, especially when you're a trained fighter and it's a spectator. People boo, chant "you're gonna die", middle finger isn't any worse than either of those.
 
If this is retroact
linvillegorge said:
I mean, a six month ban is basically no punishment at all. Look at his record. For his last several fights he's basically fighting about every six months.
Pretty much this. It just gives him more time to train.
 
