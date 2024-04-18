Johnnny said:



It was a 50-50 fight. Oliveira won Round 1 and Tsarukyan won Round 2. Tsarukyan won the first part of Round 3, but then Oliveira caught him in a D'Arce choke that Tsarukyan was unable to escape. Given that Tsarukyan needed to be saved the bell, there is a very logical argument that he lost Round 3. Click to expand...

Except it wasn't a 50/50 fight.Arman clearly won the last round for the vast majority of it, but got caught in a D'Arce set-up for the last 30 seconds. He wasn't "saved by the bell" because he was never actually being choked (the guillotine in the first round was close and threatening). He took no damage and was basically having his head tightly squeezed without actually choking him for a short period of time.Anyone that has trained extensively knows that the D'Arce wasn't actually ever that close to actually choking Arman because he was doing all the right defenses. Having someone in a submission hold where you can't actually apply the submission for 1/10th of a round doesn't win you the round, though it's a nice short sequence.But because most MMA fans don't actually train and there are more Oliviera fans than Arman fans the consensus is "it's a toss-up"....which reminds me of Carlin's quote "'of howthe average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.'"