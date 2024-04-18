Media Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge apologized for scoring fight in Charles Oliveira's favor

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge apologized for scoring fight in Charles Oliveira's favor

Arman Tsarukyan says the one judge who scored his fight at UFC 300 against him admitted he was wrong.
1000003713.png


Quote:
“Yesterday with (Ariel) Helwani, I talked to referee (judge), he did the mistake on the third round because he gave to Oliveira,” Tsarukyan said in an interview with Daniel Cormier. “My coach talked to him. He called my coach and said ‘Sorry, yeah, you were right. I wasn’t give to Oliveira.’ So, he said apologize too for that.”

"If I lose this fight, I would kill him, yeah,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s going to kill my career, you know? I’ve been training like 10 years non-stop, you know? And like, everyday, like, think about the fight, cut weight, train, like a lot of surgeries, trauma, drama."

Maybe killing him is a bit much, but these moron judges screw up way too often these days. Maybe a slap? No surprises here though, this is Mike Bell we're talking about.
 
It was a 50-50 fight. Oliveira won Round 1 and Tsarukyan won Round 2. Tsarukyan won the first part of Round 3, but then Oliveira caught him in a D'Arce choke that Tsarukyan was unable to escape. Given that Tsarukyan needed to be saved the bell, there is a very logical argument that he lost Round 3.

Good to know lay&pray still gets you the rounds :/

Olives had 3 submissions locked in and Tsar got saved by the bell for 2 of them (triangle/armbar (2nd round), d'arce (3rd round)).

This fight had to be scored as a W for Oliviera.
 
Good to know lay&pray still gets you the rounds :/

Olives had 3 submissions locked in and Tsar got saved by the bell for 2 of them (triangle/armbar (2nd round), d'arce (3rd round)).

This fight had to be scored as a W for Oliviera.
I wanted Oli to win, but fuck that.

Oli shouldn't have let himself get held down for most of the fight. That's on him. He should have finished those submissions instead if letting another man control him for so long.
 
It was a 50-50 fight. Oliveira won Round 1 and Tsarukyan won Round 2. Tsarukyan won the first part of Round 3, but then Oliveira caught him in a D'Arce choke that Tsarukyan was unable to escape. Given that Tsarukyan needed to be saved the bell, there is a very logical argument that he lost Round 3.

Wouldn't have been a robbery by any means, but the dude apparently admitted he made a mistake. Perhaps if he's so unsure of himself, he should do something else with his time, considering he can't possibly do it for the money.
 
Armen is dumb. As IF a Judge would ever admit fault under any circumstances, let alone to the coach of a winning fighter. Judges are impossible to hold to standard and infamously rare with public statements, doubly so after a fight with controversy. The idea that his coach just called the dude up and he answered....AND THEN APOLOGIZED for scoring the fight for Olives is so absurd it barley qualifies as a child's fantasy. I half expected Armen to say that after the call everyone stood up and clapped for his coach. Dude is a mental case just waiting to split open.
 
I saw the fight a super close 29-28. I still don't know how the fuck did he manage to survive that guillotine... and was def saved by the bell on the 3rd. I don't know wtf is with Arman thinking it is outrageous that one judge saw it for Charles. Man, he is a fantastic fighter but I find him extremely salty and unlikeable.
 
Mike Bell needs to issue a slew of troll cards for Arman now, make this a proper blood feud!
 
why would the judge apologize? why wouldn't he just double down and be like "that's your opinion, my opinion is you lost" seems much safer from a job securtity perspective than to admit you are incompetent.
 
It was a 50-50 fight. Oliveira won Round 1 and Tsarukyan won Round 2. Tsarukyan won the first part of Round 3, but then Oliveira caught him in a D'Arce choke that Tsarukyan was unable to escape. Given that Tsarukyan needed to be saved the bell, there is a very logical argument that he lost Round 3.

Except it wasn't a 50/50 fight.

Arman clearly won the last round for the vast majority of it, but got caught in a D'Arce set-up for the last 30 seconds. He wasn't "saved by the bell" because he was never actually being choked (the guillotine in the first round was close and threatening). He took no damage and was basically having his head tightly squeezed without actually choking him for a short period of time.

Anyone that has trained extensively knows that the D'Arce wasn't actually ever that close to actually choking Arman because he was doing all the right defenses. Having someone in a submission hold where you can't actually apply the submission for 1/10th of a round doesn't win you the round, though it's a nice short sequence.

But because most MMA fans don't actually train and there are more Oliviera fans than Arman fans the consensus is "it's a toss-up"....which reminds me of Carlin's quote "'Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.'"
 
I don't believe it. A judge that calls up the trainer after the fact?

Could believe though since Arman is Armenian and those people.... yeah... I can see the type of interaction his coaches may have had with the judge on the night that made the judge reach for his phone before being able to get a good night of sleep..
 
Pbp, by round 3, I thought most had it 1-1, and Charles obviously won round 3.
Maybe old guys take finishes more into account. Eh. Whatever.
 
It was a 50-50 fight. Oliveira won Round 1 and Tsarukyan won Round 2. Tsarukyan won the first part of Round 3, but then Oliveira caught him in a D'Arce choke that Tsarukyan was unable to escape. Given that Tsarukyan needed to be saved the bell, there is a very logical argument that he lost Round 3.

Fan scoring means nothing, especially in fights where one side has crazy fanboys
Charles fanboys are as delusional as Khabib and Conor ones
 
