Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge apologized for scoring fight in Charles Oliveira's favor
Arman Tsarukyan says the one judge who scored his fight at UFC 300 against him admitted he was wrong.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Quote:
“Yesterday with (Ariel) Helwani, I talked to referee (judge), he did the mistake on the third round because he gave to Oliveira,” Tsarukyan said in an interview with Daniel Cormier. “My coach talked to him. He called my coach and said ‘Sorry, yeah, you were right. I wasn’t give to Oliveira.’ So, he said apologize too for that.”
"If I lose this fight, I would kill him, yeah,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s going to kill my career, you know? I’ve been training like 10 years non-stop, you know? And like, everyday, like, think about the fight, cut weight, train, like a lot of surgeries, trauma, drama."
Maybe killing him is a bit much, but these moron judges screw up way too often these days. Maybe a slap? No surprises here though, this is Mike Bell we're talking about.