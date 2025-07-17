Media Arman Tsarukyan says Topuria hasn't fought good wrestlers, thinks he & Islam "can take him down and control him there"

Who has this entitled boob ever fought, besides Charles / Dariush, that was a big name?
Has he accepted a match yet? He has been MIA for like a year and a half. The amount of rust he has if he doesn't fight till next year is going to cost him against a top level opponent.
 
Probably, but we don't really know because since leaving the can crushing phase of his career, he's just fought older guys who just box with him. I'm sure he's a competent grappler, but generally power punchers lose quite a bit of speed and punching power just from having extended grappling exchanges.
 
Can you recommend some fights were he shows his wrestling?
Any of his pre-UFC fights pretty much. He didn't start the one-punch KOs until like the fight right before his first UFC fight; before that he was pretty much a TD, control, GnP, and submit fighter. I watched all of his fights when I had Fight Pass.
 
Any of his pre-UFC fights pretty much. He didn't start the one-punch KOs until like the fight right before his first UFC fight; before that he was pretty much a TD, control, GnP, and submit fighter. I watched all of his fights when I had Fight Pass.
I watched a fight of his before UFC where he chocked a guy out cold.

Those dudes looked pretty low level though.
 
Thats valid only for islam ,he knows his shit
He is like topuria ,moving up to challenge bigger division fighters not down
So tsarulyan propbly knows he'd dominate topuria,and is sure islam would, but at the same time respects him because of the similar mindset
Topuria vs islam or tsarukyan would propbly be like islam vs volk
But it would be cool to see topuria vs those guys
 
I watched a fight of his before UFC where he chocked a guy out cold.

Those dudes looked pretty low level though.
They are lower level than the UFC for the most part, but you can see he is a good grappler by the way he dominates on the ground. He isn't the level of Islam, but he is not one-dimensional either.
 
