Since when do you have a problem with entitled boobs?!Who has this entitled boob ever fought, besides Charles / Dariush, that was a big name?
Can you recommend some fights were he shows his wrestling?Illia IS a good wrestler.
Any of his pre-UFC fights pretty much. He didn't start the one-punch KOs until like the fight right before his first UFC fight; before that he was pretty much a TD, control, GnP, and submit fighter. I watched all of his fights when I had Fight Pass.Can you recommend some fights were he shows his wrestling?
I watched a fight of his before UFC where he chocked a guy out cold.Any of his pre-UFC fights pretty much. He didn't start the one-punch KOs until like the fight right before his first UFC fight; before that he was pretty much a TD, control, GnP, and submit fighter. I watched all of his fights when I had Fight Pass.
They are lower level than the UFC for the most part, but you can see he is a good grappler by the way he dominates on the ground. He isn't the level of Islam, but he is not one-dimensional either.I watched a fight of his before UFC where he chocked a guy out cold.
Those dudes looked pretty low level though.
Translation: I'm going to lay and pray on him
If you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you