Some just aren't BMF's huh?
Arman vs Max would be a fun fight though
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Journalist: “if Max Holloway pointed his finger to the center and called you to bang for the last 10 seconds would you do it?”<br><br>Arman Tsarukyan: “yes and i would lie to him and just shoot a takedown” <a href="https://t.co/UvOUUKwue7">pic.twitter.com/UvOUUKwue7</a></p>— Manolo (@Manolo_mma) <a href="">April 19, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
