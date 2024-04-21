Some just aren't BMF's huh?
Arman vs Max would be a fun fight though
He may not be a bum, but he dif gets pegged in da bum after this one.
This guys nuts... and I love it.
lol. this would be too funny. would love to see it happen.He should be the one to point to the mat and challenge Max before shooting.
I think this quote will only help him gain popularity, it's fucking hilarious.Dam, I liked him but he's losing popularity fast
Arman vs Max would be a fun fight though
He seems to be showing his personality more the more he get comfortable with English and Interviews.I'm actually starting to like Arman more,
He should be the one to point to the mat and challenge Max before shooting.