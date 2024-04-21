Media Arman Tsarukyan Says "He'd Lie" To Max Holloway And Shoot Takedown If He Points to Ground To Brawl

images


This guys nuts... and I love it.
 
Also, lol at people whining about "not being a bmf" if someone doesn't accept the pointing-to-the-center challenge. It's pretty much like anyone not accepting the challenge when oliveira invites them to the ground. It's simply the smart thing to do.
 
