Arman Tsarukyan claims he can finish Ilia Topuria in the first round.

Tsarukyan has been rallying for a title shot against Topuria since the Georgian-Spaniard won the vacant lightweight title with a knockout over Charles Oliveira in June. While Topuria isn’t willing to fight Tsarukyan just yet, the two could eventually be on a collision course.


Tsarukyan boldly predicts that he will finish “El Matador” in the opening frame if they fight. “Ahalkalakets” sees himself taking Topuria down early to finish him with ground-and-pound.

“I’m just going there, take him down, TKO him with my elbows and stop the fight… First round,” Tsarukyan told TMZ Sports.

However, Tsarukyan first has to secure a title shot. The Russian was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title in January before being forced out with an injury. Dana White then revealed that Tsarukyan was no longer next in line for the title shot. When Makhachev vacated the belt, the opportunity went to Topuria and Oliveira, whom Tsarukyan beat in his last outing.

Tsarukyan Willing to Face Hooker This Fall​


After Topuria won the title, he called out Paddy Pimblett instead of Tsarukyan. Topuria further threatened to vacate his belt if the UFC asks him to fight Tsarukyan before the latter passes another test. And Tsarukyan is willing to go through another opponent to secure a title shot against Topuria. Tsarukyan verbally accepted a recent callout from Dan Hooker, with a title shot being the eventual goal.

“I already told them. September-October, I’m in shape, I train every day, twice a day and I’m healthy now,” Tsarukyan said. “But if they told me October with somebody and then December with Ilia – sure… If they not gonna give me Ilia, I’ll fight with Hooker.

Arman might very well win, but via a first rd. finish?

This isn't shopworn Dariush we're talking about, he had his hands full with Do Bronx, who Ilia actually did run through
Seems highly unlikely
 
I think Arman has a great style to challenge and possibly beat Topuria. I don't see a first round finish for him though.
 
This is the fight that should be made next.
 
arman needs to take a fucking fight. he's been inacive for 16 weeks.

Since beating Charlies Oliveira he has rejected a title shot against islam twice because he wasn't happy with the time frame and then after finally accepting pulled out last second because the stars werent' aligned.

Since that fuck up, he has rejected fights against Gamrot, FIziev and BSD.

After all this bs he is now calling for a title shot. Dude take a fight so no one rolls their eyes at you getting a title shot.
 
If UFC doesn’t give him the next title shot than there’s a good chance they agree with Arman’s assessment.
 
AmonTobin said:
If UFC doesn’t give him the next title shot than there’s a good chance they agree with Arman’s assessment.
Click to expand...
or because he doesn't fight ever, turns down fights and acts like a complete diva.

could be that too.
 
This is the guy who got derailed by Gamrot a couple of years ago, right?
 
RockyLockridge said:
or because he doesn't fight ever, turns down fights and acts like a complete diva.

could be that too.
Click to expand...
Lots of fighters act like divas. I don’t think icing them is the right thing to do. Especially when they’re #1 ranked.
 
Arman should rematch the guy in the stands from UFC 300.
 
