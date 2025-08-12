Kowboy On Sherdog
Tsarukyan has been rallying for a title shot against Topuria since the Georgian-Spaniard won the vacant lightweight title with a knockout over Charles Oliveira in June. While Topuria isn’t willing to fight Tsarukyan just yet, the two could eventually be on a collision course.
Tsarukyan boldly predicts that he will finish “El Matador” in the opening frame if they fight. “Ahalkalakets” sees himself taking Topuria down early to finish him with ground-and-pound.
“I’m just going there, take him down, TKO him with my elbows and stop the fight… First round,” Tsarukyan told TMZ Sports.
However, Tsarukyan first has to secure a title shot. The Russian was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title in January before being forced out with an injury. Dana White then revealed that Tsarukyan was no longer next in line for the title shot. When Makhachev vacated the belt, the opportunity went to Topuria and Oliveira, whom Tsarukyan beat in his last outing.
Tsarukyan Willing to Face Hooker This Fall
After Topuria won the title, he called out Paddy Pimblett instead of Tsarukyan. Topuria further threatened to vacate his belt if the UFC asks him to fight Tsarukyan before the latter passes another test. And Tsarukyan is willing to go through another opponent to secure a title shot against Topuria. Tsarukyan verbally accepted a recent callout from Dan Hooker, with a title shot being the eventual goal.
“I already told them. September-October, I’m in shape, I train every day, twice a day and I’m healthy now,” Tsarukyan said. “But if they told me October with somebody and then December with Ilia – sure… If they not gonna give me Ilia, I’ll fight with Hooker.
