i fear arman is repating the career of fellow armenia karo parysan.



Karo had a title shot against matt hughes and pulled out before the fight and the title shot went to joe riggs.



karo then had to earn his way back up as GSP passed him during his recovery.



he took a fight against an undefeated up and coming star in diego sanchez (similar to paddy) and lost a split decision in a great fight. karo threw a tantrum when hearing the decision realizing he was at the bottom again.



karo worked and worked for that fight that never happened to the point of injuries having him become addicted to opiods and later lead to other drugs. his life was ruined.



i fear arman is flirtng with this same path. he is "chasing his moment that never came" or a kardashian away from ruining his life.