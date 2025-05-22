Media Arman Tsarukyan says a fight with Paddy Pimblett "makes sense"

Who wins if they fight?

HuskySamoan said:
They'd never make this fight. The UFC will fo whatever they can within reason to make sure Paddy gets to a title shot and they will also do what they can to stall and bury Arman.
This..they're not risking their next big thing on a lay and pray merchant who pulls out of fights
 
I don't hate it per se, but Paddy should only take it if its a guaranteed title shot in writing.

Arman is the clear #1 contender and just getting passed up for petty reasons. Before you cut in with the 'missed weight' ... no he did not, he had an injury and the UFC has literally never stated otherwise, and he has pulled out of a single fight in 12 UFC appearances.

Arman should be backup for the coming title fight and get booked on the same card, but that is likely too late.
 
UFC isn't making this, they're not trying to knock Paddy off.

They're likely targeting Paddy vs Gaethje.
 
Luthien said:
He doesn't deserve a big fight like Paddy :rolleyes:
If the UFC thinks paddy can win, i think it's less so if Arman deserves a showcase fight like that than it is they'd be more interested in it because it makes it really easy to justify a paddy title shot with him beating the #1 guy in the rankings to possibly set up topuria vs paddy finally. If they think he can take arman that is.
 
i fear arman is repating the career of fellow armenia karo parysan.

Karo had a title shot against matt hughes and pulled out before the fight and the title shot went to joe riggs.

karo then had to earn his way back up as GSP passed him during his recovery.

he took a fight against an undefeated up and coming star in diego sanchez (similar to paddy) and lost a split decision in a great fight. karo threw a tantrum when hearing the decision realizing he was at the bottom again.

karo worked and worked for that fight that never happened to the point of injuries having him become addicted to opiods and later lead to other drugs. his life was ruined.

i fear arman is flirtng with this same path. he is "chasing his moment that never came" or a kardashian away from ruining his life.
 
Finally Arman takes a fight. I think Paddy gives him hell. It sort of narrows down who deserves a title as well.
 
This seems like a steep climb for Paddy but he defied all my expectations vs Chandler. I’d expect this to be Paddy’s biggest test yet but he’s got a large frame for the division and he keeps looking like he’s just having fun out there. Let’s get it on!
 
The sad thing is, Arman is on such thin ice with Dana that if he ever has to pull out of a scheduled fight again, even for a legitimate reason, they’d probably cut him.
 
