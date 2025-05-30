Arman dismissing Pimblett like he’s easy fight, then fight him, I understand Arman has had the harder road, but hell, pretty sure he’s not getting that title shot by not fighting.
He already expressed interest in fighting him after Pimblett beat Chandler.
"Then fight him" lol you're acting like he can make the fights himself. That's the UFC's call & I can see why they would prefer to do Gaethje vs Pimblett instead.
Well at one point Arman was acting he had control on who he fights, i’m sure he would take any fight against any top contender at this point & opening his mouth is the best bet, but dismissing your opponents is kinda asking for it to backfire.