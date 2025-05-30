Media Arman Tsarukyan responds to Paddy Pimblett: "Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype and shortcuts"

This always bothers when fighters say things like that, at this point Pimblett & Arman are pretty much going to be the top of division for the next 5years plus, the old guard is on its way out. Arman dismissing Pimblett like he’s easy fight, then fight him, I understand Arman has had the harder road, but hell, pretty sure he’s not getting that title shot by not fighting.
 
volcom5 said:
He already expressed interest in fighting him after Pimblett beat Chandler.

"Then fight him" lol you're acting like he can make the fights himself. That's the UFC's call & I can see why they would prefer to do Gaethje vs Pimblett instead.

 
svmr_db said:
Well at one point Arman was acting he had control on who he fights, i’m sure he would take any fight against any top contender at this point & opening his mouth is the best bet, but dismissing your opponents is kinda asking for it to backfire.
 
volcom5 said:
Arman is saying he'll take the Paddy fight. Paddy is saying "nobody cares about Arman" and wants Gaethje. I don't blame Paddy, easier fight and bigger name with Gaethje and still advances Paddy's title shot.

But saying to Arman "fight him then" makes no sense. He wants to. But Paddy has to agree too. And Paddy doesn’t want that smoke. Arman is maybe legit the best guy at 155 now with Islam gone. (Topuria is the only one who **might** be favored over Arman by the books).
 
Both Arman and Paddy have earned their spots.

I would prefer to see them fight as they are the hot young prospects. They both talk shit and are polarising.

Gaetje is a gate keeper (a super skilled one at that).

I wanna see the best fight the best, I think Arman is a bigger fight despite what all the marketing people at the UFC say.
 
