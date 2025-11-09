Kung Fu Kowboy
Top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan recently revealed that he earns roughly $300,000 to show and win, which means around $150,000 for a loss. Tsarukyan has to pay 30% of that purse as taxes. From the remaining amount, “Ahalkalakets” pays 5% to the gym, 5% to the coach, and 15% to his manager. While there is a scope of earning a bonus, Tsarukyan revealed that he fights at a loss most of the time. According to Tsarukyan, he would barely be earning anything if not for sponsorships.
Tsarukyan said in a recent interview on his YouTube channel:
READ HERE
Arman Tsarukyan on UFC Earnings: 'You’re Fighting At a Loss Most of the Time'
Even top UFC fighters allegedly don’t have much left from their salaries.
www.sherdog.com
