Arman Tsarukyan on UFC Earnings: 'You’re Fighting At a Loss Most of the Time'

Even top UFC fighters allegedly don’t have much left from their salaries.

Top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan recently revealed that he earns roughly $300,000 to show and win, which means around $150,000 for a loss. Tsarukyan has to pay 30% of that purse as taxes. From the remaining amount, “Ahalkalakets” pays 5% to the gym, 5% to the coach, and 15% to his manager. While there is a scope of earning a bonus, Tsarukyan revealed that he fights at a loss most of the time. According to Tsarukyan, he would barely be earning anything if not for sponsorships.


Tsarukyan said in a recent interview on his YouTube channel:

Arman Tsarukyan on UFC Earnings: 'You're Fighting At a Loss Most of the Time'

Even top UFC fighters allegedly don’t have much left from their salaries.
In future news
Highly ranked ufc lightweight contender Armen Tsarukyan has been released by the ufc , this move was surprising to many observers and when asked to comment on the decision ufc Dana White was too busy playing high stakes blackjack to comment, Dana simply looked up from the table and muttered “fuck off” to reporters before tipping the dealer 25k
 
That would leave him with $135,000 after everything is paid so how is that a loss? What's he do that costs him more than $135k?
 
300k show/win
-$15,000 Coach
-$15,000 Gym
-$45,000 Manager

225k Pretax
-$67,500 Taxes

== $157,500 net income

Keep in mind the UFC provides fighters 1 economy flight per fighter and 1 hotel room, this is well known from discovery in the class action, other promotional contracts that became public and of course from fighter interviews directly. Everyone at his level (and even much lower) are coming out of pocket to get flights and rooms for their team of corners.

I have no doubt he is telling the truth that if he only makes 150k/show, that is basically fighting for free. Even with his win money that is atrocious pay, the risk -vs- reward is terrible.

This is why the upper weight divisions are paper thin and we're shuffling around a mix of old farts and single skill fat guys. Humans the size of 205/265 who are suitably young, suitably talented athletes are absolutely not considering MMA. Its 12k/show to get brain damage live on PPV. Until the revenue split changes, this is where we are at.
 
rjmbrd said:
300k show/win
-$15,000 Coach
-$15,000 Gym
-$45,000 Manager

225k Pretax
-$67,500 Taxes

== $157,500 net income

Keep in mind the UFC provides fighters 1 economy flight per fighter and 1 hotel room, this is well known from discovery in the class action, other promotional contracts that became public and of course from fighter interviews directly. Everyone at his level (and even much lower) are coming out of pocket to get flights and rooms for their team of corners.

I have no doubt he is telling the truth that if he only makes 150k/show, that is basically fighting for free. Even with his win money that is atrocious pay, the risk -vs- reward is terrible.

This is why the upper weight divisions are paper thin and we're shuffling around a mix of old farts and single skill fat guys. Humans the size of 205/265 who are suitably young, suitably talented athletes are absolutely not considering MMA. Its 12k/show to get brain damage live on PPV. Until the revenue split changes, this is where we are at.
And then they bitch that Russians are taking over lol.

It's probably better for journeymen level athletes compared to boxing (12k/12k vs like 1000 in boxing), but what's the incentive for an elite level athlete when you're getting lowballed so much. You have to train much harder and take more injuries than other sports for a fraction of the pay.

Even for high level wrestlers, it's probably better just to become a high school/college coach vs taking the risk of doing MMA.
 
BigTruck said:
That would leave him with $135,000 after everything is paid so how is that a loss? What's he do that costs him more than $135k?
Isn’t his dad a billionaire or at least filthy rich? Maybe 130k is basically nothing for him.

Also 5% for both the gym and the coach, but 15% for manager? Shit. What do managers even do? Negotiate the best fights and try to boost the fighters hype, maybe get them sponsors and set them up for some good PR shit?

I dunno but seems like a lot for someone who isn’t doing the training, sparring, gameplanning, camps, preparation, weight cuts…

BigTruck said:
That would leave him with $135,000 after everything is paid so how is that a loss? What's he do that costs him more than $135k?
If he wins. They tax that 150 too and of course they pay the gym and manager too on that bonus as well
 
BigTruck said:
That would leave him with $135,000 after everything is paid so how is that a loss? What's he do that costs him more than $135k?
If he wins. They tax that 150 too and of course they pay the gym and manager too on that
JonnyBonesPharmacist said:
$135k ain't much for the top 5 in the division..
Exactly so the top contender in a division might clear 300k of he wins twice a year. Thats literally joke pay. My wife has friends who are nurses who work a few extra shifts a month who clear more. While nurses are more important then Armans its still crazy
 
