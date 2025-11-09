Arman Tsarukyan on UFC Earnings: 'You’re Fighting At a Loss Most of the Time'

300k show/win

-$15,000 Coach

-$15,000 Gym

-$45,000 Manager



225k Pretax

-$67,500 Taxes



== $157,500 net income



Keep in mind the UFC provides fighters 1 economy flight per fighter and 1 hotel room, this is well known from discovery in the class action, other promotional contracts that became public and of course from fighter interviews directly. Everyone at his level (and even much lower) are coming out of pocket to get flights and rooms for their team of corners.



I have no doubt he is telling the truth that if he only makes 150k/show, that is basically fighting for free. Even with his win money that is atrocious pay, the risk -vs- reward is terrible.



This is why the upper weight divisions are paper thin and we're shuffling around a mix of old farts and single skill fat guys. Humans the size of 205/265 who are suitably young, suitably talented athletes are absolutely not considering MMA. Its 12k/show to get brain damage live on PPV. Until the revenue split changes, this is where we are at.