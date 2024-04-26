Media Arman Tsarukyan: Michael Chandler "Never Uses His Brain, Very One Round Fighter" - Predicts Mcgregor Wins

It's about as good as a matchup that Conor could've hoped for. Still not convinced he'll win but he definitely has a chance.
 
I wouldnt be surprised at all if Conor wins...

...if Chandler is going to stand and bang with Conor...he is fucked.
 
That's true of Conor and Chandler, at least the current versions of them. At least Chandler won the 2nd round vs. Poirier and went the distance with Gaethje. That's more than Conor has done in many years.
 
It will be a hell of a round. Neither guy performs that well past round 1. It could even go to a decision in that case with both guys mostly just posturing after gassing out.
 
Chandler hits WAY harder than Conor. he put Tony to sleep and he managed to TKO Dan Hooker which Dustin, Islam, Jalin Turner, and Paul Felder couldnt do at Lightweight. even prior to the UFC, just look at his knockout of Patricky Pitbull. Conor only KO'd Aldo, who ran forward into the punch. most of the rest of his knockouts are TKOs.

Conor has the reach advantage but that won't matter if it makes it into the later rounds. i have no clue why Arman thinks Conor's conditioning is better. Conor is much more accurate though - so that could be the difference in the first round. if it makes it out of the first round i think Chandler takes it.
 
Willie said:
Did he really say that Conor has better conditioning than Chandler ?
Both have 1.5 round cardio. But in fairness, Chandler has gone the distance many more times in is career than Conor.

Conor's main advantage is that Chandler is a bit chinny so Conor could catch up early on if Chandler decides to fight like a caveman.
 
Neither of these guys have fought in years, and Conor is coming off a life changing surgery.

Nobody has any idea how these two will look.
 
He's right. I've been saying this since this matchup started getting kicked around years ago.
 
Blastbeat said:
Chandler hits WAY harder than Conor. he put Tony to sleep and he managed to TKO Dan Hooker which Dustin, Islam, Jalin Turner, and Paul Felder couldnt do at Lightweight. even prior to the UFC, just look at his knockout of Patricky Pitbull. Conor only KO'd Aldo, who ran forward into the punch. most of the rest of his knockouts are TKOs.

Conor has the reach advantage but that won't matter if it makes it into the later rounds. i have no clue why Arman thinks Conor's conditioning is better. Conor is much more accurate though - so that could be the difference in the first round. if it makes it out of the first round i think Chandler takes it.
Chandler does have the power advantage but Conor is a lot faster and more precise, and probably has the better chin. If Chandler elects to engage in a striking battle he will almost definitely get knocked out.
 
MMA Maine-iac said:
Connor hits hard. Chandler is a dumb-dumb. I fear it could happen.
wKuoB2f.gif
 
