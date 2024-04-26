Chandler hits WAY harder than Conor. he put Tony to sleep and he managed to TKO Dan Hooker which Dustin, Islam, Jalin Turner, and Paul Felder couldnt do at Lightweight. even prior to the UFC, just look at his knockout of Patricky Pitbull. Conor only KO'd Aldo, who ran forward into the punch. most of the rest of his knockouts are TKOs.



Conor has the reach advantage but that won't matter if it makes it into the later rounds. i have no clue why Arman thinks Conor's conditioning is better. Conor is much more accurate though - so that could be the difference in the first round. if it makes it out of the first round i think Chandler takes it.