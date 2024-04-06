Arman Tsarukyan is going to be the first rising contender to get past the old lion

blaseblase

blaseblase

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
5,983
Reaction score
11,023
Where others have failed he will succeed out of the new breed at 155. Imo because he has the most experience at 24 fights into his career. BSD and Fiziev arent as polished.
 
My reasoning is that out of the Oliveira/Gaethje/Poirier trinity, Oliveira is the one with the most defensive flaws. He has been the most successful out of the three, but it's because of his grappling. That isn't going to work on Arman, who has never come close to being subbed.

Do Bronx has never outworked a grappler of this caliber before. If you look at his two best grappling performances, its against Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. He outwrestled and subbed an older Miller, and he got outwrestled by Lee until he gassed. When he faces an elite grappler, he ends up on bottom. So I expect Arman to be winning the grappling exchanges and I see him tiring Oliveira out. That's if he doesn't catch him on the feet. I think Oliveira has to get a KO to win.
 
It's a pretty even fight on paper, but Charles has the better resume and the better skillset.

Tsarukyan was nearly finished by Joaquim Silva for christ's sake.

I'm quite shocked charles is paying +200. No question he's the right side to bet.
 
Maybe, but he's fighting a better old lion than what the others fought, and while oliveira has defensive flaws, Arman (outside of his last fight) hasn't exactly been a big puncher and typically smothers guys and beats them with accumulative damage. That style allows ample time for the most opportunistic finisher in the game to find a finish. Also, I doubt charles gasses in a 3 rounder after all his title experience.

You say charles has never beaten a grappler of this level, but I'd argue that the opposite is also true. Charles has adapted his BJJ to mma better than anyone arman has ever faced.
 
Last edited:
Dariush and Chandler don't get submitted too often if I recall correctly. Charles KTFO both of them.

I don't see Armin subbing Charles, he can use heavy wrestling pressure, sure, but he's at a risk of getting blasted out at any point, I don't think he holds that same threat over Charles.

Charles is a certified finisher. That changes everyone's game, they don't want to be added to the highlight reel (which is already like 14mins long)
 
I’m laughing at anyone picking Charles.

I’ll be ready to eat my crow but he has very little chance to win this fight
 
fortheo said:
I don't know how anyone can ever be confident either way about an Oliveira fight.
Click to expand...
Because he's fighting someone who wont be afraid to engage him on the ground and by my estimation that's about the biggest factor in beating him.
 
fortheo said:
Maybe, but he's fighting a better old lion than what the others fought, and while oliveira has defensive flaws, Arman (outside of his last fight) hasn't exactly been a big puncher and typically smothers guys and beats them with accumulative damage. That style allows ample time for the most opportunistic finisher in the game to find a finish. Also, I doubt charles gasses in a 3 rounder after all his title experience.

You say charles has never beaten a grappler of this level, but I'd argue that the opposite is also true. Charles has adapted his BJJ to mma better than anyone arman has ever faced.
Click to expand...

Arman hung with Islam grappling for three rounds in his very first UFC fight. Outside of the first Volk fight, he's the only other fighter to not get completely steamrolled when Islam got a hold of them.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Because he's fighting someone who wont be afraid to engage him on the ground and by my estimation that's about the biggest factor in beating him.
Click to expand...

Well, we'll see how that goes for him. Dariush, Lee, chandler and many others weren't afraid to go to the ground with charles and they still lost.

This is pretty much a toss up for me. Just gonna enjoy the fight without trying too hard to pick a winner.
 
jk7707 said:
Arman hung with Islam grappling for three rounds in his very first UFC fight. Outside of the first Volk fight, he's the only other fighter to not get completely steamrolled when Islam got a hold of them.
Click to expand...

And? He's also the only fighter outside of volk that islam faced who actually wrestles at a high level of mma.

Islam's top game>>>> armans. Even arman's own training partner thinks this.
 
725694-28270606.png

834390-33592542.png


I picked Gaethje over Fiziev and Poirier over BSD, so I'm not one to just jump on hype trains willy nilly at this leevl, but...

... I think Arman beats Charles in a decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
The next gen LWs who were supposed to take over is one of the biggest derailings in MMA history
Replies
11
Views
483
Rektkid
Rektkid
svmr_db
Media Anthony Smith tired of rising prospects calling him out, "I refuse to be the new Neil Magny"
4 5 6
Replies
114
Views
3K
Quietus
Quietus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,398
Messages
55,352,596
Members
174,751
Latest member
YAMMAshow

Share this page

Back
Top