Arman Tsarukyan is going to be the first rising contender to get past the old lion

My reasoning is that out of the Oliveira/Gaethje/Poirier trinity, Oliveira is the one with the most defensive flaws. He has been the most successful out of the three, but it's because of his grappling. That isn't going to work on Arman, who has never come close to being subbed.



Do Bronx has never outworked a grappler of this caliber before. If you look at his two best grappling performances, its against Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. He outwrestled and subbed an older Miller, and he got outwrestled by Lee until he gassed. When he faces an elite grappler, he ends up on bottom. So I expect Arman to be winning the grappling exchanges and I see him tiring Oliveira out. That's if he doesn't catch him on the feet. I think Oliveira has to get a KO to win.