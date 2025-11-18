Arman Tsarukyan Didn’t Expect Jack Della Maddalena to Be Dominated by Islam Makhachev

01js0h2qcq8strfwsbpe.jpg

Arman Tsarukyan expected the UFC 322 headliner to be a more competitive affair than it was.

Islam Makhachev challenged Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Makhachev was a sizeable favorite, the odds didn’t reflect the domination that the former lightweight champ imposed.


Makhachev (28-1) targeted Maddalena’s (18-3) lead leg, which neutralized any striking threat from the Australian in the latter rounds. Makhachev also took Maddalena down with ease and controlled him for 19 minutes to earn a lopsided decision victory. Tsarukyan was surprised by Maddalena’s inability to offer any counter to Makhachev. “Ahalkalakets” had expected Maddalena to defend some takedowns and to get back on his feet when taken down. However, Tsarukyan credits Makhachev for displaying the different levels to this game.

‘He Was On Another Level’​


“I thought Jack would be able to defend some takedowns and get up from the ground,” Tsarukyan told Red Corner MMA. “But he could do absolutely nothing. Islam showed he was on another level. He nullified all of [Maddalena’s] strong attributes and just dominated.”

DiazSlap said:
Just punch the cunt
Click to expand...
We have to kinda have faith that either PRATES and / or MORALES could potentially beat Makhachev simply by managing to connect hard before Makka got them down.

There's really no other way, once it's on the mat you're in his world and unless you're an exceptional submission freak and a great wrestler you've got almost no chance.
 
