Some interesting takes from Armans team.
Armans Coach Sergei Torosyan believe Arman doesnt have the skills right now to beat Islam and brings up the Oliveira fights saying there's a clear distinction. Armans teammate and LW great Eduard Vartanyan favours Islam because of 5 round experience.
Another interesting note is that Aslanbek Badev( Big podcaster in russian mma) while analyzing the matchup reveals that Islam was suffering from bad food poisoning in the first fight.
Thoughts bois? Should your coach be saying this out loud even if he believes it?
