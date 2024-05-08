Media Arman Tsarukyan coach and teammate favour Islam to beat Arman at this moment.

Joinho10

Joinho10

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 6, 2020
Messages
3,425
Reaction score
7,466
Some interesting takes from Armans team.



Armans Coach Sergei Torosyan believe Arman doesnt have the skills right now to beat Islam and brings up the Oliveira fights saying there's a clear distinction. Armans teammate and LW great Eduard Vartanyan favours Islam because of 5 round experience.


Another interesting note is that Aslanbek Badev( Big podcaster in russian mma) while analyzing the matchup reveals that Islam was suffering from bad food poisoning in the first fight.


Thoughts bois? Should your coach be saying this out loud even if he believes it?
 
Joinho10 said:
Some interesting takes from Armans team.



Armans Coach Sergei Torosyan believe Arman doesnt have the skills right now to beat Islam and brings up the Oliveira fights saying there's a clear distinction. Armans teammate and LW great Eduard Vartanyan favours Islam because of 5 round experience.


Another interesting note is that Aslanbek Badev( Big podcaster in russian mma) while analyzing the matchup reveals that Islam was suffering from bad food poisoning in the first fight.


Thoughts bois? Should your coach be saying this out loud even if he believes it?
Click to expand...

Maybe his honesty is what spurs Arman to elevate his game.
Every fighter is different mentally and his coach knows him best.
So...

<Fedor23>
 
Just give him a ts already and get it over with
 
I watched an older interview by his striking coach, the same guy in the first few minutes, he said that they are planning on having 6 months to prepare for Islam specifically. That was always the plan. I find Arman's striking is actually at a very good level, his olympic level taekwando coach has done a great job of installing natural level of martial arts base to Arman's arsenal, and it's often gets overlooked.

Also, another well less known fact that is mentioned here and I have not seen anyone mention is that Islam was sick for over a week right before the first Arman fight, and mostly people just mention that it was a short notice fight for Arman, without ever giving Islam any credit for taking that fight in a weakened state. Something I knew, but others didn't.

Either way, I still believe that Arman will be the toughest challenger at LW for Islam, they match up very well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,806
Messages
55,518,172
Members
174,807
Latest member
Mapichtli

Share this page

Back
Top