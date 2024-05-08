I watched an older interview by his striking coach, the same guy in the first few minutes, he said that they are planning on having 6 months to prepare for Islam specifically. That was always the plan. I find Arman's striking is actually at a very good level, his olympic level taekwando coach has done a great job of installing natural level of martial arts base to Arman's arsenal, and it's often gets overlooked.



Also, another well less known fact that is mentioned here and I have not seen anyone mention is that Islam was sick for over a week right before the first Arman fight, and mostly people just mention that it was a short notice fight for Arman, without ever giving Islam any credit for taking that fight in a weakened state. Something I knew, but others didn't.



Either way, I still believe that Arman will be the toughest challenger at LW for Islam, they match up very well.