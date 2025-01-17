  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Arman Tsarukyan casually rocking a $120,000 Audemars Piguet watch

GhdiH_XWoAAOlc5



Arman said his father let him only spend 25k per month. Poor thing had to save up for it :(
 
But, but, fighter is too low for him to afford that...
 
Portland8242 said:
On one podcast he was on I guess he also inferred he drives around a Rolls Royce Phantom which is like a half a million $+ (depending how it's modded) car.

His dad is legit like Dana level of rich.
471145188_917590500477326_587980270415705919_n.jpg


Arman-Tsarukyan-networth.jpg

2b06de344bccbbc046796d9ea929ce16.jpg


473098250_1041922554615303_5798562004330680731_n.jpg



472398944_1158719499479981_6424599346806631642_n.jpg


yeah
 
1737132620193.jpeg

Mcgregor invented the watch game for MMA fighters. Good to see Armen following in the tradition of MmA wealth, hope he beats Islam.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lol what the fuck is this guy doing getting punched in the face for a living.

How you gonna enjoy all that money if you're a vegetable
Believe it or not he started his MMA career so he could eventually become a verified Instagram user but carried on after realising he was a good fighter and could go far in the UFC
 
I really don’t get why he cage fights then


I mean good for him to compete for us but it ain’t needed
 
Like the cars it's probably not his. He said on the embedded show he has a "rich friend" that loans him things
 
