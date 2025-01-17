the happiest people dont have everything, they are happy with everything they haveGood for him. Don't be jelly be grateful with what you have
On one podcast he was on I guess he also inferred he drives around a Rolls Royce Phantom which is like a half a million $+ (depending how it's modded) car.
His dad is legit like Dana level of rich.
Not sure if sarcasm but his money is from his family not the UFCBut, but, fighter is too low for him to afford that...
Lol what the fuck is this guy doing getting punched in the face for a living.
yeah
How you gonna enjoy all that money if you're a vegetable
and still raping womenConor was still fighting after he was worth 200 million.
His uncle's garageLike the cars it's probably not his. He said on the embedded show he has a "rich friend" that loans him things