Media Arman Tsarukyan being taunted multiple times by fans at the UFC 300 Q&A

Do you think they would keep that same energy if they were in front of Arman?

Lol it's funny how they edited the clip like those questions were really asked back to back like that. <Lmaoo>

Funny how the Oliveira fans are trying to play mental games to help their boy lol, that doesn't seem like a very confident move.
 
Not sure why they don’t discourage this kind of behavior. Maybe bounce them out and not air the clip? Take the mic away as soon as they start showing their ass? Fucking ridiculous.
I don't mind it.

I could be wrong, but does this sort of thing ever happen in any other sport?

I like that Arman doesn't care and is just having fun with it.
 
Not sure why they don’t discourage this kind of behavior. Maybe bounce them out and not air the clip? Take the mic away as soon as they start showing their ass? Fucking ridiculous.
As much as every one was hating on Jon Anik and I get it...he does have a point about MMA fans. It's not like in this sport you're saying I hope your team loses. It's like that one guy said," You're fucking dead." It's getting silly and I'm as free speech as it gets.
 
