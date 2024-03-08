Pequeño Corey said: Not sure why they don’t discourage this kind of behavior. Maybe bounce them out and not air the clip? Take the mic away as soon as they start showing their ass? Fucking ridiculous. Click to expand...

As much as every one was hating on Jon Anik and I get it...he does have a point about MMA fans. It's not like in this sport you're saying I hope your team loses. It's like that one guy said," You're fucking dead." It's getting silly and I'm as free speech as it gets.