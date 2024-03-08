I doubt it and I like ArmenArmen will get the last laugh when he finishes Olivera.
wanna bet accounts? aint no way in hell arman comes even near defeating the goatArmen will get the last laugh when he finishes Olivera.
I’m picking Charles but it’s a tough one to callwanna bet accounts? aint no way in hell arman comes even near defeating the goat
Not sure why they don’t discourage this kind of behavior. Maybe bounce them out and not air the clip? Take the mic away as soon as they start showing their ass? Fucking ridiculous.
Not sure why they don’t discourage this kind of behavior. Maybe bounce them out and not air the clip? Take the mic away as soon as they start showing their ass? Fucking ridiculous.