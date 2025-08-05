Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 113,486
- Reaction score
- 212,924
Tsarukyan (22-3) was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title earlier this year before being forced out with an injury. A disappointed Dana White made it clear that Tsarukyan wouldn’t get the next title shot. When Makhachev vacated the belt, it went up for grabs between Topuria (17-0) and Charles Oliveira, who had lost to Tsarukyan in his previous outing. Topuria knocked out Oliveira to win the title at UFC 317 this past June.
However, while No.1 contender Tsarukyan was cageside, Topuria had a face-off with Paddy Pimblett. Topuria recently said he would rather vacate his belt than fight Tsarukyan until the Russian has passed one more test.
While Tsarukyan is the top contender, he realizes that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a title shot. But “Ahalkalkets” is willing to continue winning until the UFC is left with no choice but to award him a gold bid. However, Tsarukyan claims there is a 70% chance that he gets the next title shot against “El Matador.” According to Tsarukyan, he is in title fight negotiations with the UFC, who haven’t offered him any other matchups.
“I’m No. 1 in the rankings, but the UFC can do what they want,” Tsarukyan told Kamil Gadzhiev. “Even if I won’t get a title shot next, if I keep winning they won’t have a choice but to give me one… I think there is 70% chance I’ll fight Ilia Topuria next… They didn’t even offer me anyone else, we’re only negotiating about a title fight.”
Meanwhile, insider Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Topuria vs. Tsarukyan is 100% the promotion’s plan in an interview with MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn.
READ HERE
Arman Tsarukyan: 70% Chance I Get Next Crack at Lightweight Title
Arman Tsarukyan believes he is likely to be the next man up for Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight ace Ilia Topuria.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh