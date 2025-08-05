  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Arman Tsarukyan: 70% chance I get next crack at lightweight title

L5WSFII7XZMU3MJK5DMAXNMFQA.jpg

Arman Tsarukyan believes he is likely to be the next man up for Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight ace Ilia Topuria.

Tsarukyan (22-3) was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title earlier this year before being forced out with an injury. A disappointed Dana White made it clear that Tsarukyan wouldn’t get the next title shot. When Makhachev vacated the belt, it went up for grabs between Topuria (17-0) and Charles Oliveira, who had lost to Tsarukyan in his previous outing. Topuria knocked out Oliveira to win the title at UFC 317 this past June.


However, while No.1 contender Tsarukyan was cageside, Topuria had a face-off with Paddy Pimblett. Topuria recently said he would rather vacate his belt than fight Tsarukyan until the Russian has passed one more test.

While Tsarukyan is the top contender, he realizes that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a title shot. But “Ahalkalkets” is willing to continue winning until the UFC is left with no choice but to award him a gold bid. However, Tsarukyan claims there is a 70% chance that he gets the next title shot against “El Matador.” According to Tsarukyan, he is in title fight negotiations with the UFC, who haven’t offered him any other matchups.

“I’m No. 1 in the rankings, but the UFC can do what they want,” Tsarukyan told Kamil Gadzhiev. “Even if I won’t get a title shot next, if I keep winning they won’t have a choice but to give me one… I think there is 70% chance I’ll fight Ilia Topuria next… They didn’t even offer me anyone else, we’re only negotiating about a title fight.”

Meanwhile, insider Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Topuria vs. Tsarukyan is 100% the promotion’s plan in an interview with MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn.

The Tsarukyan situation is shit because there are legitimate reasons he should not get the next title shot despite being the best matchup.

Yet these legitimate reasons are things the UFC wouldn't give a fuck about in other circumstances. They only provide cover for the real agenda of enabling Topuria to duck him.
 
He's not fought since April last year and blew the last golden opportunity they gave him.

He should have to win one more.
 
You know what would fucking help? Taking and winning a fight and not coming in fat for your scheduled title fight.
Getting sick of this kid.
 
cmw43 said:
He's not fought since April last year and blew the last golden opportunity they gave him.

He should have to win one more.
Click to expand...
If there were another fighter who was a deserving contender, absolutely true. However, there is very clearly no other fighter who deserves even being considered for the next UFC LW title shot, much less one who can be said to have earned it. Circumstances mean that Arman should be at the back of the line of LW contenders; other circumstances mean that the back of the line and the front of the line are the same spot.
 
JBJ was here said:
If there were another fighter who was a deserving contender, absolutely true. However, there is very clearly no other fighter who deserves even being considered for the next UFC LW title shot, much less one who can be said to have earned it. Circumstances mean that Arman should be at the back of the line of LW contenders; other circumstances mean that the back of the line and the front of the line are the same spot.
Click to expand...
Max is right there. The only thing holding him back is he already lost to Topuria.
 
