lol I remember when me and my boys were watchin this shit

we were drunk and we all saw him hit someone in the crowd.

We was like holy shit
 
This guy is really starting to make me like him. Arman buying that guy tickets to attend his next fight is really the least he should do. It had to be incredibly embarrassing for Arman to not even be able to land a punch on a drunk guy in the audience, hopefully motivating him to really work on improving his striking accuracy. Also Arman taking that swing was the most exciting thing he has ever done and put him on the map to possibly be a headliner.
 
You started off complimentary ha ha
 
I'm dedicated to watch Islam KO this fool :rolleyes:
 
The fans only got beat up when they jumped the guardrail.

They are allowed to flip the wrestlers off.
 
he gave him wolf tickets.
he is going to whoop his ass after when the cameras are off.
 
The UFC loves fighters that are willing to fight on short notice.

