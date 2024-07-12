This guy is really starting to make me like him. Arman buying that guy tickets to attend his next fight is really the least he should do. It had to be incredibly embarrassing for Arman to not even be able to land a punch on a drunk guy in the audience, hopefully motivating him to really work on improving his striking accuracy. Also Arman taking that swing was the most exciting thing he has ever done and put him on the map to possibly be a headliner.