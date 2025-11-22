Arman strangles Topuria and Ilia will avoid him just like he did Evloev

Skipped over Evloev at FW, wants to skip over Arman at LW..... this guy is getting Conor treatment.

Somehow won a second title by beating a washed Oliviera who was not even a champ? <{clintugh}> Most unaccomplished double champ since Conor

Refuses to defend a title
 
Last edited:
Beastslayer47 said:
Are you serious? He has less to lose by fighting Islam and more to lose by fighting Arman. Losing to the double champ isn't as bad as losing to the guy who's been the number 1 contender for a long time.
Bro you guys never learn lol it’s purely about money

You get a chance to make 5 million

Do you go for that or fight another opponent for 500k first
 
hbombbisping said:
Skipped over Evloev at LW, wants to skip over Arman..... this guy is getting Conor treatment.

Somehow won a second title by beating a washed Oliviera who was not even a champ? <{clintugh}> Most unaccomplished double champ since Conor

Refuses to defend a title
I've been saying it for some time. Ilia avoid talking about Arman as much as possible for a reason.
 
Nobru said:
why would he want to fight Islam but avoid to fight Arman?
Because one of those fights earns him way more money, fame, and huge potential upside should he win?

The other is a much lower reward considering the risk.

Do you know how this works yet buddeh?

Kevster said:
1. He signed to fight Evloev, remind me who pulled out.

2. It was a vacant title at LW, so no shit his opponent wasn’t a champion.

3. Literally has defended a title.
See above.

Topuria was only willing to fight Evloev when he was a nobody.

And that was during the pandemic Evloev didn't "pull out" he popped for Covid and the UFC pulled him

hbombbisping said:
Because one of those fights earns him way more money, fame, and huge potential upside should he win?

The other is a much lower reward considering the risk.

Do you know how this works yet buddeh?

See above.

Topuria was only willing to fight Evloev when he was a nobody.

And that was during the pandemic Evloev didn't "pull out" he popped for Covid and the UFC pulled him

ofc i know how it works. been around way too long.

I just dont think Ilia will duck Arman until I hear he saying it. Otherwise its just a narrative
 
hbombbisping said:
Because one of those fights earns him way more money, fame, and huge potential upside should he win?

The other is a much lower reward considering the risk.

Do you know how this works yet buddeh?

See above.

Topuria was only willing to fight Evloev when he was a nobody.

And that was during the pandemic Evloev didn't "pull out" he popped for Covid and the UFC pulled him

He signed to fight him when they were both prospects, pulled out, got pulled, it’s irrelevant, unless Topuria has a crystal ball he didn’t know that would happen, so he didn’t avoid a thing.

Topuria moved on to bigger and better things, when exactly was this fight supposed to materialise ?

The guys had 4 fights since he pulled out/got pulled from the Topuria fight, he even pulled out of his last scheduled bout.
 
At this point I think he's rather go up to 170 and get squashed by Machachev than get beat by Tsarukyan in a title defence. In his mind he'd have all the excuses he needs and would trot out the "Islam ran to 170 to get away from me" line.
 
