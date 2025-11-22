Arman strangles Topuria and Ilia will avoid him just like he did Evloev

hbombbisping
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 1,915
- Reaction score
- 3,458
Skipped over Evloev at FW, wants to skip over Arman at LW..... this guy is getting Conor treatment.
Somehow won a second title by beating a washed Oliviera who was not even a champ? Most unaccomplished double champ since Conor
Refuses to defend a title
Somehow won a second title by beating a washed Oliviera who was not even a champ? Most unaccomplished double champ since Conor
Refuses to defend a title
Last edited: