Arman names his 3 favorite fighters who inspired him

55:50 right at the end

Khabib
Fedor
Mousasi

Saucy is Armenian too so that isn't surprising. Yet another stud from the new generation of MMA fighters who is a Fedor stan. <Fedor23>

Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-2024-12-31T184314.272.png
 
Arman doing his best to not smile in that last pic with Fedor lol.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I saw this today and thought it was funny

Click to expand...

Reporter: Do you have a lot of money outside of MMA?

Traduckyan: I do not, my father maybe has

Reporter: If you had to Islam what would you do

Traduckyan: I would pull out why would I fight when I can just spend my Fathers money and hang out on his beach?
 
