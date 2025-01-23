Arman names his 3 favorite fighters who inspired him

55:50 right at the end
Khabib
Fedor
Mousasi
Saucy is Armenian too so that isn't surprising. Yet another stud from the new generation of MMA fighters who is a Fedor stan.
HAHA, I came in to ask if they were Parysian and was gonna add two other pullout merchants... But TS got me back onside with the Fedor picwho cares about Duck Aman?
dude is the pull out King
Tsarduckyan! It's literally in his name...
I saw this today and thought it was funnyTsarduckyan! It's literally in his name...
Arman doing his best to not smile in that last pic with Fedor lol.