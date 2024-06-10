He's not MuslimNot the most appropriate time to try and bond with a Muslim as an Israel supporting Jew
He's not Muslim
Everyone thinks Armenians are Muslim. Aren't they Orthodox Christians?
No one thinks they're Muslims.
You must reside in a dense, in both ways, part of the country.
Not the most appropriate time to try and bond with a Muslim as an Israel supporting Jew
Armenia is the oldest Christian nation in historyEveryone thinks Armenians are Muslim. Aren't they Orthodox Christians?
I didn’t know he was an adesanya fan girlNot the most appropriate time to try and bond with a Muslim as an Israel supporting Jew