Arman just offered Ila 500k to fight him

Arman Tsarukyan proposes a $500K bet with Ilia Topuria “If I lose I’ll give him $500K. If I beat him he’s gonna give me $500K.”
 
Given that Arman's family is filthy rich and $500K would be pocket change to him even if he never earned a dollar in his life, this would explain why no one wants to fight him: he's a colossal asshole.
 
Still takes balls to make that bet. Not because of the money, since Arman's family is wealthy, it's the fact that Arman looks like a fool if he loses.
 
Arman is by far the worst matchup for Topuria at LW. Extremely technical with great wrestling and fight IQ - that's too much for Topuria to overcome. I can see why Ilia wants no part of this fight.

Arman, unlike Max or Charles, won't be standing there like an idiot trying to prove that his boxing is on par with Ilia's. He will mix it up, get some takedowns and eventually drown Ilia, most likely by the end of the 3rd or 4th round. Arman is very unlikely to be knocked out like Topuria's previous opponents with the way he fights.
 
