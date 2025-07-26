Arman just offered Ila 500k to fight him

Arman is by far the worst matchup for Topuria at LW. Extremely technical with great wrestling and fight IQ - that's too much for Topuria to overcome. I can see why Ilia wants no part of this fight.
Arman, unlike Max or Charles, won't be standing there like an idiot trying to prove that his boxing is on par with Ilia's. He will mix it up, get some takedowns and eventually drown Ilia, most likely by the end of the 3rd or 4th round. Arman is very unlikely to be knocked out like Topuria's previous opponents with the way he fights.