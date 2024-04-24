Arman: Islam wants me on short notice to have an advantage. When was the last time Islam fought 2x in 6 weeks?

moosaev said: And every single time it was because his opponent pulled out. It's hilarious how people think this is some kind of knock against him. He does his job and shows up. Click to expand...

Nobody's knocking him for not pulling out of his fights too once his opponent does but nice strawman.But staying in for a fight date you've already been preparing for is a hell of a lot different than stepping in off the couch for a fight you hadn't been training for. It's not hard to acknowledge that Islam obviously goes into those fights with an advantage, his fault or not. It is what it is.The actual problem is that this is twice in a row now he's specifically taking the short notice opponent instead of fighting a prepared one. Gamrot was the official backup for Charles and he instead admitted he took Volk over him, and here he knew when everybody was fighting and still demanded they needed to fight him June 1 or not at all.He went from being having the misfortune of short notice fights outside his control (Hooker, Green) to actively seeking them out (Volk 2, Poirier). That's a problem unless you're an Islam fan apparently.