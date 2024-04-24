Arman: Islam wants me on short notice to have an advantage. When was the last time Islam fought 2x in 6 weeks?

Charles and Dustin both also had to turn around much sooner than Islam, after having to have tough fights first.3 of Islam's last 4 opponents were short notice. Volk 2, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker.
All to fit Islam's schedule of Abu Dhabi and June 1 respectively.
No one's saying it's not smart to fight when you have an advantage, but pretending like that's not what Islam does is ridiculous and dishonest by his fans.
Yeah, Islam beat his original opponents up before the fights forcing them to pull out.3 of Islam's last 4 opponents were short notice. Volk 2, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker.
That sounds like it would go against some commission rules.Yeah, Islam beat his original opponents up before the fights forcing them to pull out.
And every single time it was because his opponent pulled out. It's hilarious how people think this is some kind of knock against him. He does his job and shows up.3 of Islam's last 4 opponents were short notice. Volk 2, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker.
Nobody's knocking him for not pulling out of his fights too once his opponent does but nice strawman.And every single time it was because his opponent pulled out. It's hilarious how people think this is some kind of knock against him. He does his job and shows up.
Max said it best. Someting like, how can Islam be crying about not fighting? Brother u could've fought but you only want to fight when it fits YOU
Yeah Islam walked into Hunter Campbell's office and slammed his nuts on the table and demanded he offer Arman the fight on 6 weeks notice so he could have an advantage.
I don't think Islam cares. He's saying Arman has turned him down 3 or 4 times. Islam is going to show up and fight whoever because he knows he's the best in the world.So you don't think Islam and his team and the UFC discussed potential opponents prior to UFC 300?? There was a very good chance that his next opponent was coming from UFC 300 and early June was the fight he decided on. He is ready and training while those guys had fights lined up. Of course there is that advantage they consider.
3 of Islam's last 4 opponents were short notice. Volk 2, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker.