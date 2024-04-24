Arman: Islam wants me on short notice to have an advantage. When was the last time Islam fought 2x in 6 weeks?

tyo8bexeh1m81.jpg
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
3 of Islam's last 4 opponents were short notice. Volk 2, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker.
Charles and Dustin both also had to turn around much sooner than Islam, after having to have tough fights first.

All to fit Islam's schedule of Abu Dhabi and June 1 respectively.

No one's saying it's not smart to fight when you have an advantage, but pretending like that's not what Islam does is ridiculous and dishonest by his fans.
 
markg171 said:
Charles and Dustin both also had to turn around much sooner than Islam, after having to have tough fights first.

All to fit Islam's schedule of Abu Dhabi and June 1 respectively.

No one's saying it's not smart to fight when you have an advantage, but pretending like that's not what Islam does is ridiculous and dishonest by his fans.
I 100% agree.
 
moosaev said:
And every single time it was because his opponent pulled out. It's hilarious how people think this is some kind of knock against him. He does his job and shows up.
Nobody's knocking him for not pulling out of his fights too once his opponent does but nice strawman.

But staying in for a fight date you've already been preparing for is a hell of a lot different than stepping in off the couch for a fight you hadn't been training for. It's not hard to acknowledge that Islam obviously goes into those fights with an advantage, his fault or not. It is what it is.

The actual problem is that this is twice in a row now he's specifically taking the short notice opponent instead of fighting a prepared one. Gamrot was the official backup for Charles and he instead admitted he took Volk over him, and here he knew when everybody was fighting and still demanded they needed to fight him June 1 or not at all.

He went from being having the misfortune of short notice fights outside his control (Hooker, Green) to actively seeking them out (Volk 2, Poirier). That's a problem unless you're an Islam fan apparently.
 
markg171 said:
Charles and Dustin both also had to turn around much sooner than Islam, after having to have tough fights first.

All to fit Islam's schedule of Abu Dhabi and June 1 respectively.

No one's saying it's not smart to fight when you have an advantage, but pretending like that's not what Islam does is ridiculous and dishonest by his fans.
Max said it best. Someting like, how can Islam be crying about not fighting? Brother u could've fought but you only want to fight when it fits YOU
 
markg171 said:
Charles and Dustin both also had to turn around much sooner than Islam, after having to have tough fights first.

All to fit Islam's schedule of Abu Dhabi and June 1 respectively.

No one's saying it's not smart to fight when you have an advantage, but pretending like that's not what Islam does is ridiculous and dishonest by his fans.
What are you referring to in terms to Oliveira? He never had to do a quick turnaround in regards to either scheduled fight vs Islam.

Oliveira beat Gaethje in less than a round and was booked to fight vs Islam 5+ months later.

Then for the rematch Oliveira beat Dariush in less than a round and was booked to fight Islam 4+ months later.

"Tough fights" Huh? Maybe on paper but Oliveira barely got hit in those fights.
 
Yeah Islam walked into Hunter Campbell's office and slammed his nuts on the table and demanded he offer Arman the fight on 6 weeks notice so he could have an advantage.
 
markg171 said:
Charles and Dustin both also had to turn around much sooner than Islam, after having to have tough fights first.

All to fit Islam's schedule of Abu Dhabi and June 1 respectively.

No one's saying it's not smart to fight when you have an advantage, but pretending like that's not what Islam does is ridiculous and dishonest by his fans.
100% the truth here. It goes back to Khabib as well and some of the things he did.
 
usernamee said:
Max said it best. Someting like, how can Islam be crying about not fighting? Brother u could've fought but you only want to fight when it fits YOU
You know the UFC puts fighters on ice all the time right? They suck at planning ahead. Some of you guys keep talking like Islam could've barged into a meeting with Dana and picked whatever date he wanted to fight & the UFC would've shuffled their schedule around to accommodate him.

UFC lined up their main events for 297, 298 and 299 by mid-December. They never had any intention for Islam to fight again before April. The next date they offered him was UFC 300 while he was in the middle of Ramadan & they were panicking calling anyone they could've to scramble for a main event.

If the UFC were smarter with their planning they should've had Islam vs Gaethje headline 299 in March, then they could've just moved O'Malley vs Vera 2 to UFC 300.
 
If you've had a camp for a certain style, someone different coming on short notice can be a potential banana peel.

And to be fair to Islam, when you're the A-side, shit normally works in your favour. He sells out the rich Muslim countries who give over the odds money to the UFC due to sportswashing. Where's Arman going to sell, the stadium in Borat's village?
 
Domitian said:
Yeah Islam walked into Hunter Campbell's office and slammed his nuts on the table and demanded he offer Arman the fight on 6 weeks notice so he could have an advantage.
So you don't think Islam and his team and the UFC discussed potential opponents prior to UFC 300?? There was a very good chance that his next opponent was coming from UFC 300 and early June was the fight he decided on. He is ready and training while those guys had fights lined up. Of course there is that advantage they consider.
 
Has Tsarukyan fought twice in 6 weeks? Islam is the champion, i dont like the guy but he is the one calling the shots for now.
 
JKS said:
So you don't think Islam and his team and the UFC discussed potential opponents prior to UFC 300?? There was a very good chance that his next opponent was coming from UFC 300 and early June was the fight he decided on. He is ready and training while those guys had fights lined up. Of course there is that advantage they consider.
I don't think Islam cares. He's saying Arman has turned him down 3 or 4 times. Islam is going to show up and fight whoever because he knows he's the best in the world.
 
