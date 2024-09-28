Arman is the only LW in their 20s at the top of the LW division.... Everyone else in their mid 30s

Islam - 32yo
Charles - 34yo
Justin - 35yo
Dustin - 35yo
Chandler - 38yo
Hooker - 34yo
Dariush - 35yo
Gamrot - 33yo, turns 34 in 2 months
RDA - 39yo
Moicano - 35yo

And 27yo Arman almost got finished by Charles probably would have if not for nearly stripping his own shorts. 35yo Joaquim almost KOd him too.

This age distribution you really see in heavier weights..... Goes to show how much of a FAILURE the next crop of hyped LWs were. Jalin, Benoit, Ismagulov, Guram, Fiziev, Dawson.
 
Good thing Arman didn't lose to Charlie Olives. He'd get the 'Fraud Checked' mark of death from Loopy on the Dawg. Almost like the rant about the new gloves ruining the entire sport, lol.
 
Moicano just said Dan Hooker being listed top five is like seeing a Turtle in a tree lol.
He's right tho.
He was number 6 when he introduced Chandler to UFC. He was supposed to be a stepping stone for the next gen of LW to build off his ranking but they failed spectacularly as he beat the shit out of Nasrat, Puelles, Jalin and Gamrot so he made his way back up.
 
