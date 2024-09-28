Arman is the only LW in their 20s at the top of the LW division.... Everyone else in their mid 30s

ExitLUPin
Islam - 32yo
Charles - 34yo
Justin - 35yo
Dustin - 35yo
Chandler - 38yo
Hooker - 34yo
Dariush - 35yo
Gamrot - 33yo, turns 34 in 2 months
RDA - 39yo
Moicano - 35yo
And 27yo Arman almost got finished by Charles probably would have if not for nearly stripping his own shorts. 35yo Joaquim almost KOd him too.
This age distribution you really see in heavier weights..... Goes to show how much of a FAILURE the next crop of hyped LWs were. Jalin, Benoit, Ismagulov, Guram, Fiziev, Dawson.
