Arman is one of the few who doesn´t fight for money but passion

He is truly about that life, he loves the grind and all that comes with the fighting game.

I respect a fighter who has everything but is in it for the love of the sport that is passion. He deserves much more respect then these who are in it for the money.

He loves MMA period that is why he is here.

 
If he wasnt rich he would have made weight for the title. He can love it but when it came to nut crunch time he bailed out. Max Justin paddy they would have fought through that "back injury"
 
Also why the fuck would he deserve more respect as you say because he is rich and fights. I think anyone who comes from nothing without world class food and training deserves way more. Arman is like this new wave of nba players, fucking personal trainers and camps and money. Its not more impressive its less
 
If he wasnt rich he would have made weight for the title. He can love it but when it came to nut crunch time he bailed out. Max Justin paddy they would have fought through that "back injury"
You don´t even know how severe his injury was. Stop the assumptions
 
You don´t even know how severe his injury was. Stop the assumptions
I don't need to know i know what being poor is. I promise you a poor guy fights that night. He took the rich mans road and didn't fight. Thats fine and his choice but it sure is fuck isnt a fighters choice
 
He is in it for the love. Put some respect on this man´s name
 
