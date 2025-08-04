Arman is one of the few who doesn´t fight for money but passion

octagonation
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,747
- Reaction score
- 2,693
He is truly about that life, he loves the grind and all that comes with the fighting game.
I respect a fighter who has everything but is in it for the love of the sport that is passion. He deserves much more respect then these who are in it for the money.
He loves MMA period that is why he is here.
