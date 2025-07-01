Media Arman interveiew with DC

Some cliffs:
  • Arman says he did NOT miss weight against islam and that he doesn't know why dana is saying that shit.
  • He said he picked Topuria to beat Charles in round 3. He knew charles didn't have the wrestling to get the takedown and that his chin is bad. Says charles is getting old and his time is over.
  • He thinks Ilia deserves P4P number 1 spot, but if islam beats Jack islam will take that spot again.
  • He thinks Ilia's wrestling isn't on his level. Mentions that the only wrestler he really faced was bryce mitchel, who he considers a horrible fighter.
  • If Arman fights Topuria, He'll Mix all elements of MMA -- show him the wrestling to set up strikes and vice versa.
  • Considers topuria and easier match up for him than oliveira because if you take oliveira down he can still choke you or do some knee shit lol, but topuria will just try to get up and defend, and then you can just try to take him down a thousand times.
  • Watched ilia's old fights and thinks ilia gets tired wrestling.
 
Ilia was known for his bjj before dropping dudes. I do think Arman would be the most competitive fight for Ilia next, but Ilia is just as much a threat on the ground as Charles is.
 
KO Shotz said:
Ilia was known for his bjj before dropping dudes. I do think Arman would be the most competitive fight for Ilia next, but Ilia is just as much a threat on the ground as Charles is.
Arman said he watched ilia's old fights and ilia gets tired wrestling. Arman wasn't very impressed.

Interestingly enough, in a the recent UFC embedded episode, ilia's teammate also said Ilia doesn't wrestle because it makes him tired and boxing is easier
 
fortheo said:
Arman said he watched ilia's old fights and ilia gets tired wrestling. Arman wasn't very impressed.

Interestingly enough, in a the recent UFC embedded episode, ilia's teammate also said Ilia doesn't wrestle because it makes him tired and boxing is easier
Wrestling makes everyone tired lol. Of course the easiest thing to do is to KO someone with one punch rather than wrestle & battle for positions on the ground. That doesn't make Ilia's bjj any less of a threat when it's quietly his bread & butter & is what got him into the UFC.
 
When Mitchell took down Ilia with 1+ min to go in the round, he was only able to get back up because the round ended. Was never even close to getting back up, so he doesn't appear to be a wrestlers nightmare like Aldo and Volk in that regard yet.
 
He should get the next title shot him vs. Ilia is super intriguing. Let Paddy take one more fight against a guy like Gaethje or Holloway he ain’t going nowhere.
 
KO Shotz said:
Wrestling makes everyone tired lol. Of course the easiest thing to do is to KO someone with one punch rather than wrestle & battle for positions on the ground. That doesn't make Ilia's bjj any less of a threat when it's quietly his bread & butter & is what got him into the UFC.
I'm just saying what arman said. He's not as impressed by ilia's grappling as you are 🤷
 
TheNewGame said:
When Mitchell took down Ilia with 1+ min to go in the round, he was only able to get back up because the round ended. Was never even close to getting back up, so he doesn't appear to be a wrestlers nightmare like Aldo and Volk in that regard yet.
Notice Ilia hasn't faced a strong wrestler like Arman or Evloev yet.
 
KO Shotz said:
Ilia was known for his bjj before dropping dudes. I do think Arman would be the most competitive fight for Ilia next, but Ilia is just as much a threat on the ground as Charles is.
<LikeReally5>

How do you get from subbing a handful of cans at regional shows to "just as much of a threat on the ground as the guy with the most subs in the UFC"?
 
KO Shotz said:
Ilia was known for his bjj before dropping dudes. I do think Arman would be the most competitive fight for Ilia next, but Ilia is just as much a threat on the ground as Charles is.
No he isn't.
 
KO Shotz said:
Wrestling makes everyone tired lol. Of course the easiest thing to do is to KO someone with one punch rather than wrestle & battle for positions on the ground. That doesn't make Ilia's bjj any less of a threat when it's quietly his bread & butter & is what got him into the UFC.
*everyone who is not Merab
 
nostradumbass said:
<LikeReally5>

How do you get from subbing a handful of cans at regional shows to "just as much of a threat on the ground as the guy with the most subs in the UFC"?
Also Arman survived Olivera's best so I am sure Ilia will not be a crazier threat on the ground. Everyone needs to concentrate on not letting him figure out how to close the distance and find an opening which is easier said.. lol
 
Substance Abuse said:
No he isn't.
Certainly not from his back and in transitions, which is clearly what Arman is talking about here. Ilia is very obviously a top game guy with a decent front head lock game. Very different type of grappler than charles. I tend to agree with arman here that wrestling Ilia will be less dangerous than wrestling charles (ignoring the threat of strikes coming back, obviously).
 
Islam earned his shot at 170.

Arman / Illia is the fight we should be getting next.

Also let’s not wait for 5 months before Top fights again, make the next Top fight asap.
 
Arman is a tough match up for him in my book and almost everything Arman said is generally true. Styles do make fights and it's very unlikely to see Illia out grappling Arman.
 
Arman x Topuria is an absolute banger and their styles will match up. I honestly think that has instant classic potential.
 
