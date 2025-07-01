fortheo
Some cliffs:
- Arman says he did NOT miss weight against islam and that he doesn't know why dana is saying that shit.
- He said he picked Topuria to beat Charles in round 3. He knew charles didn't have the wrestling to get the takedown and that his chin is bad. Says charles is getting old and his time is over.
- He thinks Ilia deserves P4P number 1 spot, but if islam beats Jack islam will take that spot again.
- He thinks Ilia's wrestling isn't on his level. Mentions that the only wrestler he really faced was bryce mitchel, who he considers a horrible fighter.
- If Arman fights Topuria, He'll Mix all elements of MMA -- show him the wrestling to set up strikes and vice versa.
- Considers topuria and easier match up for him than oliveira because if you take oliveira down he can still choke you or do some knee shit lol, but topuria will just try to get up and defend, and then you can just try to take him down a thousand times.
- Watched ilia's old fights and thinks ilia gets tired wrestling.
