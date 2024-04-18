





“It’s true. When I left the octagon, right away Hunter Campbell came and said, ‘June 1. Islam.’ I said I’ve got to think. It was, like, seven weeks [away], and I can’t jump too fast, so I’ve got to rest a little bit and have a camp. If it was the end of June, I would take that fight because I’d have at least 10 weeks — two weeks rest and eight weeks for preparation."



“Why I’ve got to take the same risk like I did for the first fight? It’s the same thing, short notice. I want to be ready and I want to have a full training camp. Why, if I’m the No. 1 contender, why I’ve got to take the risk? Of course, if I’m [only] in the top 10 and someone said, ‘Seven weeks, can you fight on June 1?’ Of course, I’m going to take it. But I just beat the former champion, a Hall of Fame fighter, and it doesn’t make sense.”



“It’s a difficult question because Poirier, he’s my teammate, and Islam, that guy I want to beat so much you can’t even imagine. First, he has the title, and second, it’s the rematch. That fight, for me, makes sense. Definitely, I want to see the winner is Islam Makhachev.



“But I’m not going to support anybody there, I’m just going to be out and watch the good fight. Poirier is good. He has a good condition, he can knock out people very easy. If Islam is going to do small mistakes, Poirier is going to knock him out. He has a very powerful punch.”





"Usually I just dont see them and just stretch my hands to shake their hand and run, but 'the fuck' (Arman previously mentioned the fan gave him middle finger in separate interview) was here on my head and I just want to give him fake punch, I didn't punch him I just want to scare him and he was definitely scared"