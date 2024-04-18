Media Arman handsome chad explains why he turned down Islam fight

Minute 10:22 and min 18:05
“It’s true. When I left the octagon, right away Hunter Campbell came and said, ‘June 1. Islam.’ I said I’ve got to think. It was, like, seven weeks [away], and I can’t jump too fast, so I’ve got to rest a little bit and have a camp. If it was the end of June, I would take that fight because I’d have at least 10 weeks — two weeks rest and eight weeks for preparation."

“Why I’ve got to take the same risk like I did for the first fight? It’s the same thing, short notice. I want to be ready and I want to have a full training camp. Why, if I’m the No. 1 contender, why I’ve got to take the risk? Of course, if I’m [only] in the top 10 and someone said, ‘Seven weeks, can you fight on June 1?’ Of course, I’m going to take it. But I just beat the former champion, a Hall of Fame fighter, and it doesn’t make sense.”

“It’s a difficult question because Poirier, he’s my teammate, and Islam, that guy I want to beat so much you can’t even imagine. First, he has the title, and second, it’s the rematch. That fight, for me, makes sense. Definitely, I want to see the winner is Islam Makhachev.

“But I’m not going to support anybody there, I’m just going to be out and watch the good fight. Poirier is good. He has a good condition, he can knock out people very easy. If Islam is going to do small mistakes, Poirier is going to knock him out. He has a very powerful punch.”


Min 15:35 Handsome chad explains why he punch dumb drunk fan

"Usually I just dont see them and just stretch my hands to shake their hand and run, but 'the fuck' (Arman previously mentioned the fan gave him middle finger in separate interview) was here on my head and I just want to give him fake punch, I didn't punch him I just want to scare him and he was definitely scared"
 
I somewhat enjoy that he seems willing to fight Dustin and or root against him. MMA still is a sport of individuals
 
Taking Islam on short notice is not good for anyone’s career. That said, you only get so many chances in life, who knows when the next one will present itself. Hoping Islam - Arman happens by the end of the year anyway.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
I somewhat enjoy that he seems willing to fight Dustin and or root against him. MMA still is a sport of individuals
Click to expand...
As wholesome as Aljo and Merab friendship, it kinda irks me how Merab now will most likely have short window if he even ever become a champ.

I think fighters in the same weight class should try to not get really close with their peers.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
You think making a thread talking about how handsome another man is a good thread?
Click to expand...
Thats just the title to add comedy. The fact you think the handsome part is the main part is the sign that you are indeed autistic or just a closeted homo being affraid and projecting.
 
I was hoping beyond hope that somehow Charles would've gotten it done to get another crack at Makhachev, but in the end, I was happy that we'd get some new blood.... Then they announced Poirier getting the fight...

I'm calling it now. Something is going to happen and we're getting Volk vs Islam 3, or 4 or whatever it is now.
 
Spiderbite said:
I was hoping beyond hope that somehow Charles would've gotten it done to get another crack at Makhachev, but in the end, I was happy that we'd get some new blood.... Then they announced Poirier getting the fight...

I'm calling it now. Something is going to happen and we're getting Volk vs Islam 3, or 4 or whatever it is now.
Click to expand...
I am just sad they made Arman vs Charles. 2 great contenders being faced and derail each others momentum.

They could have both face Islam instead of having Poirier getting title shot.
 
Fengxian said:
Thats just the title to add comedy. The fact you think the handsome part is the main part is the sign that you are indeed autistic or just a closeted homo being affraid and projecting.
Click to expand...

So I’m the one that’s gay because YOU are talking about how good another man looks?

So I’m autistic because I’m pointing out the fact that your homoerotic mind is talking about another man’s looks instead of discussing what they want to discuss?

It’s obvious you are bi sexual
 
