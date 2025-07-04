Arman: Fun fact Ilia has never fought anyone in their prime

Literally took on Bryce while he was still undefeated, and Volk and Max are still championship level fighters despite the wear & tear.

Criticism also falls flat when you take into account that Arman's best wins come against "washed" opponents in Dariush and Charles.

Arman also lost his title fight due to pegging related injuries so he should just be silent until he's ready to fight again
 
Arman is just hating & fishing for a response at this point. I mean a dude who has lost to Gamrot is talking about how Ilia beating the top dogs in two divisions means nothing.
 
Max was in his prime I'd say. Only way he wasn't was he'd been dropped by Gaethje, but otherwise his striking was probably its best ever, or on par with his previous best.


Emmett I'm not sure because I never watched him when he was younger, but he was coming off the interim title fight, which was his highest ever ranking I'm guessing.

Volk yeh.
Charles maybe.
Bryce yeh he's still building towards his potential as an MMA fighter (if he ever gets there).
Jai idk.
 
Are you saying Volk is past his? People said his chin was gone after Islam and Ilia KOs yet he took bombs from one of the biggest punchers @ FW and ate them. Also won clean 49-46 on an elite top 5 contender in Lopes. So if Max is still in his prime how come Volk isn't?
 
Söze Aldo said:
Is Armen admitting he lost to a post-prime Charles?
What the fuck are you talking about?

Are you one of those degenerate brain dead retards that acts like fighters lost fights when they didn't (because you disagree with the decision)?

If so, I guarantee you cherry pick which fights to re-litigate, like a true degenerate.
 
Arman doing everything he can besides taking another fight before a titleshot. Good luck convincing people you'll sell better over Paddy. Honestly it's going to be crazy if he doesn't fight soon with how long he's been out.
 
