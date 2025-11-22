octagonation
Is it actually a camel?Sad day for the camel, but I guess the team deserves it. Hard work certainly pays off!
It looks like spray-cheese over an overcooked roast.Dam that looks yummm
It is camel
NGL, I wasn't aware that camel was commonly consumed.
It used to be once but nowadays it is has become more of a food for the rich. Sometimes you see a whole camel served with a massive kabsa rice plate and costs a fortune and mostly done for showing off. One plate with a whole camel costs around 10k to 20k usd
