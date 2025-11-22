Media Arman and Khamzat´s entourage have started the mukbang FEAST

Why is there nacho cheese all over the smoked camel?
 
mkess101 said:
NGL, I wasn't aware that camel was commonly consumed.
It used to be once but nowadays it is has become more of a food for the rich. Sometimes you see a whole camel served with a massive kabsa rice plate and costs a fortune and mostly done for showing off. One plate with a whole camel costs around 10k to 20k usd
 
octagonation said:
It used to be once but nowadays it is has become more of a food for the rich. Sometimes you see a whole camel served with a massive kabsa rice plate and costs a fortune and mostly done for showing off. One plate with a whole camel costs around 10k to 20k usd
Dayyuum, One plate, with a whole camel, costs around 10k to 20k used ? :eek:


So how much would it be for one plate with a new camel ?
 
I thought camel was only eaten on Wednesday.


cause it's hump day.
 
Is that cheese on top? 🤮 Seriously, what animal is on that plate?
 
octagonation said:
It used to be once but nowadays it is has become more of a food for the rich. Sometimes you see a whole camel served with a massive kabsa rice plate and costs a fortune and mostly done for showing off. One plate with a whole camel costs around 10k to 20k usd
Damn! Okay then. Thanks for the quick bit of knowledge.
 
Serious question, what does camel taste like?
Beef?

I’ve had sea turtle when I visited Cuba and its very good, tastes much like beef
 
octagonation said:
Whatever animal that is, it looks undercooked and if it is camel, i've heard from some reliable sources that you can catch the bubonic plague from eating undercooked camel meat.

In any case the dish he is eating is a pilaf. Very simple dish, rice, usually some dried fruits and nuts, and meat like lamb or goat. Goat meat is amazing by the way, the goat of meats.
 
