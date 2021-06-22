Arm Wrestling Is Incredibly Entertaining

DavidsGhost
Anybody else into arm wrestling? I started watching a few years ago when that video of Devon Larrett pulling down the Mountain was going viral.
Since then, I watch all the big matches if I can.
But one thing that sucks is that there's no record of wins and loses on the internet that is official. It's all word of mouth.
