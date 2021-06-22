Arm Wrestling Is Incredibly Entertaining

D

DavidsGhost

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 21, 2020
Messages
2,477
Reaction score
3,056
Anybody else into arm wrestling? I started watching a few years ago when that video of Devon Larrett pulling down the Mountain was going viral.

Since then, I watch all the big matches if I can.

But one thing that sucks is that there's no record of wins and loses on the internet that is official. It's all word of mouth.
 
X Arm is where it's at


Denis Cyplenkov is a freak of nature during his prime though. He easily took down Devon Larette
hqdefault.jpg

 
Get To Da Choppa said:
X Arm is where it's at


Denis Cyplenkov is a freak of nature during his prime though. He easily took down Devon Larette
hqdefault.jpg

Click to expand...



Devon looked really shitty for that match. He's half the size he normally is. I'm not saying he would win otherwise, but he wasn't at his best.

I'm not sure what Devon's best is, maybe this past version that beat Todd.
 
DavidsGhost said:
Devon looked really shitty for that match. He's half the size he normally is. I'm not saying he would win otherwise, but he wasn't at his best.

I'm not sure what Devon's best is, maybe this past version that beat Todd.
Click to expand...

Don't care what shape or form Devon is in, he's not going to beat Denis in left arm.
 
Devon is awesome. Love his style of making the other guy quit.

My favorite match




Also this video made me never want to arm wrestle anyone



Watch at your own risk. I could only make it to 1 min
 
sd.jpg
Levan left humanity behind. There is rumors some guys have figured out a BPC 157 protocol to grow their joints beyond what is possible even on high doses of HGH. I tried looking more into it, but no success. If they are it's pretty much an industry secret.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
X Arm is where it's at


Denis Cyplenkov is a freak of nature during his prime though. He easily took down Devon Larette
hqdefault.jpg

Click to expand...

Hes a chump.... John Breznk is the true freak of nature. A guy half the size of Dennis, beating dennis multiple times. GOAT. John also didnt beat Dennis in his prime but when he was older.
 
The true GOAT though is Michael Todd. You cant defeat his technique.. You can only hope to contain it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,357
Messages
55,485,302
Members
174,789
Latest member
This Island Earth

Share this page

Back
Top