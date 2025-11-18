Arlovski's right hand

Why does Arkovski used to strike ONLY with his right hand for a decade ? So basically not jabbing and left hook at all.

In the match against Browne, he did straight+ back fist with the Right arm in a combination. Why ?

Back fist here :

And the finish:

1763448266604.gif
 
Who knows.

Is this in all his fights or just this one?

I’ve busted my hand before in the middle of a fight and only kinda used it as a fake threat hoping they wouldn’t catch on. Kinda looks like what he’s doing
 
Never noticed this. Perhaps a nagging hand injury that he never got checked out?
 
He does that in all of his fights , really . Watch the last ones

Rebel_LioN

The guy literally does nothing with his lead hand. He doesn’t even actually throw shit but that right hand.

It’s no wonder why he keeps getting knocked out.

m249viking said:
Fedor eliminated the section of Arlovski’s brain that controls left hand punches
True story: that's also why Brett Rogers forgot how to fight and started sexually assaulting men in libraries.

65XNqte.gif
 
JakePaulMMA said:
He was getting paid like $500,000 flat for his last few fights. Can you imagine the hell he'd unleash if they gave him a milli and he used both hands?!
What a waste of money that was considering how cheap the young prospects are. Dude was washed his last 5+ years
 
