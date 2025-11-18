Arlovski's right hand

Dagestanaev
Why does Arkovski used to strike ONLY with his right hand for a decade ? So basically not jabbing and left hook at all.
In the match against Browne, he did straight+ back fist with the Right arm in a combination. Why ?
Back fist here :
And the finish:
View attachment 1122050
He does that in all of his fights , really . Watch the last onesWho knows.
Is this in all his fights or just this one?
I’ve busted my hand before in the middle of a fight and only kinda used it as a fake threat hoping they wouldn’t catch on. Kinda looks like what he’s doing
I wonder why people don't know thisIt's been asked on here so many times now. I've always wondered myself.
