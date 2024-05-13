Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
“Originally scheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 15, Arlovski’s matchup with Martin Buday now will go down at UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).”
Well, no wonder UFC 303 is breaking the UFC record for highest gate. Hope Andre has one good performance and retires… though with his pay per fight, will probably see him on UFC 400 prelims.
