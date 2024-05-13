News Arlovski Record 42nd Octagon Appearance Now Scheduled to be on Chandler/McGregor Card

Originally scheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 15, Arlovski’s matchup with Martin Buday now will go down at UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).”

Well, no wonder UFC 303 is breaking the UFC record for highest gate. Hope Andre has one good performance and retires… though with his pay per fight, will probably see him on UFC 400 prelims.
 
Is he still making like $300k a fight?
Not sure how accurate this is, but apparently he’s not hurting for moola.

Brock 5 mils, GSP 10 mils ? Looks like total bullshit.
 
AA was my favorite fighter waay back in the day. Its a little surreal to me that he's still doing it, but he's sort of like a different person now. He use to be a handsome sob.
Haha yeah… used to be up there for me too… definitely a different fighter now, but kinda cool he’s still around after all these years… as long as he’s not getting pummeled
 
I haven't seen his fights in a very long time. I am happy for him regardless. Dana White should erect an Arlovski statue after his 50th fight
 
Brock 5 mils, GSP 10 mils ? Looks like total bullshit.
A lot of this information is widely unavailable as a result of the court documents and yet people still rely on bullshit websites.

Brock got fucked heavily in his initial run. Only got 1.5 million for UFC 100. But he got 8 million for UFC 200.
 
andrei_original.jpeg



1715576643022.jpeg

sport is not kind..

Andrei_Arlovski_2018.jpg


8563671b-66a7-4d1f-89a7-ae274a5876c8-2007-000000d20cbcde59.0.jpg
 
A lot of this information is widely unavailable as a result of the court documents and yet people still rely on bullshit websites.

Brock got fucked heavily in his initial run. Only got 1.5 million for UFC 100. But he got 8 million for UFC 200.
In what universe Andrei and Bisping made more than GSP lol. George had all of Canda watching, the whole world loved him. Also where is Ronda on that list.
 
