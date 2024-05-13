News Arlovski Record 42nd Octagon Apoearance Now Scheduled to be on Chandler/McGregor Card

Originally scheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 15, Arlovski’s matchup with Martin Buday now will go down at UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).”

Well, no wonder UFC 303 is breaking the UFC record for highest gate. Hope Andre has one good performance and retires… though with his pay per fight, will probably see him on UFC 400 prelims.
 
Is he still making like $300k a fight?
Not sure how accurate this is, but apparently he’s not hurting for moola.

  • Conor McGregor is the highest-paid UFC fighter with over $39 million in earnings.
  • Rounding out the top five are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, and Anderson Silva.
sports.betmgm.com

20 Highest-Paid UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor remains the highest-paid fighter in UFC, while his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov follows. Let’s look at the top twenty.
sports.betmgm.com sports.betmgm.com
 
good.

I hope it’s the co main event.
 
Double A gettin another fat check son
 
AA was my favorite fighter waay back in the day. Its a little surreal to me that he's still doing it, but he's sort of like a different person now. He use to be a handsome sob.
 
Crazy activity level. If he never left UFC for those several years he would have a record that would never be touched.
 
