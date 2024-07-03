Arlovski had a great run

r-harper-1
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 19, 2008
- Messages
- 21,265
- Reaction score
- 8,626
What am I missing ?
Michelle Waterson is retiring from the sport.
Andre Arlovski's contract ended. And by his Instagram posts, it doesn't seem Arlovski is done. He didn't want that to be his last UFC fight, and is looking for more fights.
What the fuck has Michelle waterson done lolI'm a fan of Arlovski and root hard for him but it's the right move to make. He's 0-4 in his last 4 fights with 2 coming via stoppage.
Andrei hasn't won via finish in 9 years so I can understand why the UFC is hesitant. Regardless, he had a hell of a career and I wish him the best.
What the fuck has Michelle waterson done lol
Waterson retired.View attachment 1051169
What am I missing ?