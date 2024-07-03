  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Arlovski had a great run

r-harper-1 said:
What am I missing ?
Michelle Waterson is retiring from the sport.

Andre Arlovski's contract ended. And by his Instagram posts, it doesn't seem Arlovski is done. He didn't want that to be his last UFC fight, and is looking for more fights.
 
SuperNerd said:
Michelle Waterson is retiring from the sport.

Andre Arlovski's contract ended. And by his Instagram posts, it doesn't seem Arlovski is done. He didn't want that to be his last UFC fight, and is looking for more fights.
It was still his last fight in the UFC
 
UFC bout to re-sign Arlovski on a huge multimillion dollar deal.
 
I'm a fan of Arlovski and root hard for him but it's the right move to make. He's 0-4 in his last 4 fights with 2 coming via stoppage.

Andrei hasn't won via finish in 9 years so I can understand why the UFC is hesitant. Regardless, he had a hell of a career and I wish him the best.
 
generalyum said:
I'm a fan of Arlovski and root hard for him but it's the right move to make. He's 0-4 in his last 4 fights with 2 coming via stoppage.

Andrei hasn't won via finish in 9 years so I can understand why the UFC is hesitant. Regardless, he had a hell of a career and I wish him the best.
What the fuck has Michelle waterson done lol
 
They are mad Andrei made so much money his last fights.
 
Arlovski definitely had a great run. Held a world title, fought the best of the best without ducking anyone ever. Came back from the depths of hell when everyone was saying he should retire to coming back the the UFC and going on a title run remaining in the the top 10 for almost another decade. Certified all time great and ambassador of longevity.
 
