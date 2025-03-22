  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

ArkanSanity Podcast | Episode 2 | The Bryce Mitchell Podcast

I figured to just post it here, lol.



Cliffs:

His friend Roley won’t be with us because of the blowback from episode one.

Reads a little and discusses Mathew from the Bible. He talks about God speaking to him and putting this verse in his heart. He thanks God and moves on to the crazy plane crashes. He ain’t buying their story.

He loves the armed forces but doesn’t think we should fight foreign wars. He doesn’t trust the military; he believes the top level is compromised. He can’t believe all the billions in equipment we gave the Taliban. He shoots on General Milley and explains that if he gave the Taliban raw milk they’d raid his farm, lol.

He wanted Trump to win, but shoots crazy on Trump and Elison and their crazy AI vaccines, Musk too.

Restates again that his kids won’t be in public school.

He wants to get in more positive stuff now and talks about his calf and his custom wood stove/”revolutionary” smoker.

He finishes by talking about farming as the only real sustainable solution because prices on everything will continue to rise. He encourages everyone to farm, have a wife, and to raise children.

He loves everybody.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Overall, imo, as usual, pretty interesting to watch play out.
 
